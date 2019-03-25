Latest update March 25th, 2019 12:58 AM

D’ Andrade triumph in Meteorological Service 6k

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade continued his fine form in Trinidad and Tobago when he won the Meteorological Service 6k which was contested on Saturday.

Lionel D’Andrade (right) collects his winning prize.

D’Andrade clocked 21 minutes 46 seconds to win the event ahead of Francis Joseph of the host nation who placed second in 21:49 and Kevon Mitchell also of the twin island republic who finished third in 22:06. 136 athletes finished the event which saw D’ Andrade successfully defending his title which he won for the past two years.

