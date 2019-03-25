Crackdown against touts restores order at bus parks – Traffic Chief promises sustained campaign

Right on the heels of a recent Kaieteur News article on harassment of passengers by touts, the police on Friday launched yet another campaign against what some commuters describe as a ‘menace’ at the bus parks.

Touts and unlicensed conductors are an issue commuters have had to endure for ages.

There have been many campaigns to rid the parks of touts, but none has been sustained.

This time around, Police Traffic Chief Superintendent, Linden Isles has promised a sustained approach which he hopes will rid the parks of touts for good.

From all accounts, it appears as though this has finally begun.

Police presence at city bus parks has been significantly increased since Friday last and the restoration of order and discipline is notable. Some commuters are breathing a sigh of relief.

During a visit to these areas, commuters were seen boarding buses without being harassed, at times signaled politely by conductors.

At the Stabroek, South Ruimveldt, Back Road, Timehri, East Coast, and Plasiance Bus Parks, the minibuses were all neatly in line as police ranks strolled close by, apparently looking for law breakers.

Some ‘dare devil’ touts and conductors were rounded up by Police Traffic ranks, and in other instances, conductors were observed being reprimanded by traffic ranks.

Police sources indicated that some arrests have been made on touts and conductors operating without licenses. Noted also was that there were no more issues of ‘double parking,’ which had created chaos around the city.

Just recently, bus drivers have been receiving lectures on conduct and attire.

While the public seems pleased at the intervention by the police on the bus parks, many are doubtful that the police can sustain this campaign.