Bess returned to top post in GABBFF

By Franklin Wilson

Former President of the Guyana Amateur Body Building & Fitness Federation (GABBFF) and Assistant Treasurer in the previous executive, Keavon Bess was yesterday returned to the Presidency of the federation following that entity’s Annual General Meeting held at the Giftland Mall Administration Building, Turkeyen, ECD.

In what can be described as an historical day in more ways than one, a total of 101 persons registered to vote and at the end of the race for the top spot between incumbent Coel Marks and Bess, the latter prevailed, 60 votes to 33, eight persons abstaining.

Marks was then nominated for the Vice Presidency post which he won handsomely by a 40 to 13 margin from Franklyn Brsiport. Elected to serve as Secretary, was Dravid Ramdeo, who narrowly defeated Carolynn Marcus 33 to 27.

It was another close tussle for the Treasurer’s position when Nathan Wilburg edged Roger Rogers by a pair of votes, 32-30. Eybo Orford was the lone nominee for the Assistant Treasurer position; a similar scenario obtained for the post of Organising Secretary, Videsh Sookram returning to that post which he held some years ago.

The six Committee Members are Tkeisha Waaldijk, Tameshwar Gwend Sammy, Seon Satrohan (former VP), Wassim Ivan and Kerwyn Clarke, the reigning Mr. Guyana.

Prior to the elections, members were brought up to date with what transpired in the sport over the past year via the President’s Report. Minutes of the previous AGM was also presented as was the Treasurer’s Report which was adopted.

A number of concerns were raised by some members present with a view of the new executive putting measures in place to ensure that there is a smoother mechanism of transition from one exco to another inclusive of relevant documentation.

It was cited that in the past there would have been lack of documentation not being passed on which has resulted in not so smooth a flow administratively. There are still some challenges being faced with the incorporation of the federation and the setting up of the body’s bank account.

Donation of monies to the GABBFF via cheques could not have been carried through owing to the absence of a bank account. These matters were fully ventilated with members mandating the new executive to put systems in place immediately to have the account up and functioning.

Another matter that was dealt with was the issue of eligible voting members. Currently, anyone can turn up, pay the $1000 fee and vote as was the case yesterday. Hardcore athletes have called for this to be looked at with a view to allowing only athletes, gym members or gyms to be able to vote and not just anyone just turning up so to do.

New President Bess said all options would be looked by his executive and presented to the membership which would decide on the best option. A revamp of the constitution is also on the cards.

Performing Returning Officer duties was President of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association, Frank Tucker who was assisted by Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation Executive Member, David Gomes.