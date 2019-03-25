Ashraf Ali “The River Conqueror” to swim the Berbice River back and forth today

Latest update March 25th, 2019 12:58 AM
After swimming all the major rivers in Guyana and conquering the Demerara River back and forth without stopping, and without any boat or any other company, the indomitable Ashraf “The River Conqueror” Ali, the 73 overseas based Guyanese and former resident of Canefield East Canje will be swimming, God willing, the Berbice River back and forth without any company or safety boat alongside. This feat will be done at 09:00hrs today from the old New Amsterdam Stelling.
Ali has so far swam the Berbice, Demerara, Essequibo, the Corentyne Rivers and Lake Mainstay twice. Swimming across the Canje River was a regular routine since his teens.
According to Ali, a good circus trapeze acrobat does some major acts without a net. Ali’s said his swim will be without a boat which is equivalent to a net.
Ali, a practicing preacher, chief passion is serving the Almighty. He is a trained Teacher and graduated with a distinction and lectured at the Canje Secondary School and the New Amsterdam Technical Institute among other institutions. He also obtained a degree with honors in Electronics and Computer Science from DeVry University in the USA. He is a qualified TV producer with a TV Presentation in New York having the theme THE BEST THINGS IN LIFE ARE FREE.
According to the old adage there is healthy mind in a healthy body so a little physical exercise is important. The Bible says that bodily exercise profits little but Godliness with contentment is great gain. (Samuel Whyte)
Mar 25, 2019Calvin Chapman story and photos Droves of fans flocked to South Dakota Circuit’s Drag race strip yesterday to witness the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC)...
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
Mar 25, 2019
My Saturday column should have been on what I saw Friday morning in Georgetown that was terrible. But the Court of Appeal... more
This column is meant to clarify the difference between simple and absolute majorities. It is not a commentary on the majority... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]