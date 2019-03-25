Latest update March 25th, 2019 12:58 AM

Ashraf Ali “The River Conqueror” to swim the Berbice River back and forth today

After swimming all the major rivers in Guyana and conquering the Demerara River back and forth without stopping, and without any boat or any other company, the indomitable Ashraf “The River Conqueror” Ali, the 73 overseas based Guyanese and former resident of Canefield East Canje will be swimming, God willing, the Berbice River back and forth without any company or safety boat alongside. This feat will be done at 09:00hrs today from the old New Amsterdam Stelling.

Ashraf Ali

Ali has so far swam the Berbice, Demerara, Essequibo, the Corentyne Rivers and Lake Mainstay twice. Swimming across the Canje River was a regular routine since his teens.
According to Ali, a good circus trapeze acrobat does some major acts without a net. Ali’s said his swim will be without a boat which is equivalent to a net.
Ali, a practicing preacher, chief passion is serving the Almighty. He is a trained Teacher and graduated with a distinction and lectured at the Canje Secondary School and the New Amsterdam Technical Institute among other institutions. He also obtained a degree with honors in Electronics and Computer Science from DeVry University in the USA. He is a qualified TV producer with a TV Presentation in New York having the theme THE BEST THINGS IN LIFE ARE FREE.
According to the old adage there is healthy mind in a healthy body so a little physical exercise is important. The Bible says that bodily exercise profits little but Godliness with contentment is great gain. (Samuel Whyte)

