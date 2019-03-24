West Dem NCW hosts regional conference as it readies for International Women’s Day

In observance of International Women’s Day-(March 08), the West Demerara National Congress of Women yesterday continued their celebrations by hosting their informative Regional Conference, geared at fostering peace and togetherness amongst women from the Westside and its environs.

The event was staged inside the compound of the APNU/AFC Head office at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara. The body had planned one month of celebrations that has seen the promoting of several other ventures in the West Demerara District since the beginning of March 2019.

West Demerara National Congress of Women’s (National Executive Committee Member) Cheryl Sampson noted that the event which was a custom several years ago, returns after a prolonged hiatus. It was their organisation’s mandate to ensure their women are kept informed, and trained to establish and sustain unity and togetherness among the nation’s women.

Yesterday’s event was attended by executive members of Women’s Group from West Demerara, its immediate environs, and also from Georgetown. Ms. Sampson added that over the years the organisation had dwindled somewhat.

Yesterday’s conference was also part of their driving resuscitation forum, and also the continuance of several activities as the body is orchestrating for the month long International Women’s Day Observances.

According to Sampson, yesterday’s venture was the start of a threefold curriculum which would see women grouped and categorized to function effectively as they ready for one month of celebrations.

She noted that activities planned for the one month of observances will include cultural and trade presentations, informative seminars/conferences and other related activities that will allow their women full scope into discovering their talents/abilities, which will then be channeled into impacting ventures to assure maximum development.

The event was chaired by the Congress’s Minette Phil, and was attended by Minister, Volda Lawerence, and other special invitees.

International Women’s Day is annually held on March 8 to celebrate women’s achievements throughout history and across nations. It is also known as the United Nations (UN) Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace.