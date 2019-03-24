Vagrant remanded for cocaine found in Krazy-glue container

A vagrant will be spending the next three weeks in prison until his matter comes up again in court where he is accused of having three grams of cocaine in a Krazy-glue container for the purpose of trafficking.

Dexter Prass, 55, was yesterday brought before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer his charge.

He entered a not guilty plea to the charge which alleged that on March 15, 2019 at Bourda Market, Georgetown, he had in his possession three grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Prass who appeared to still be celebrating the recent holiday came to court with a bottle of Phagwah powder and he had on a shirt filled with various powder colors all over it.

According to the defendant the illegal item is not his. “That thing is not me own. When they catch me I was carrying a bag for a woman so I don’t know what they talking about.”

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh related the facts of the charge which stated that on the day in question city constables were in the vicinity of the Bourda market when they observed Prass acting in a suspicious manner.

He was then stopped and searched. A creamish, rock like substance suspected to be cocaine was discovered in a Krazy-glue container in his pants pocket.

Prass who was silent when the constables told him of the suspicion later ran away when they attempted to arrest him. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly refused to grant bail to Prass and remanded him to prison. He was instructed to return to court on April 12, 2019.