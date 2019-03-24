Teenage murder suspect reappears in court

Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
St Lucia (St Lucia Times) -Teenage murder suspect, Mathew Defleurmon Jr, aka Bowman, made his second appearance in court Thursday and was remanded in custody until April 18, 2019.
Defleurmon, 19, was formally charged on February 27, 2019, for the offence of murder in connection with the stabbing death of Guyanese national, Michael Pooran.
The matter will come up for case management on Defleurmon’s next scheduled court date, according to law enforcement officials.
Michael Pooran died after he was stabbed during a party at Bagatelle on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Relatives of the deceased told St Lucia Times that the funeral and cremation service was planned for Friday afternoon, March 22, 2019, after which the ashes will be flown to Pooran’s native Guyana.
Mar 24, 2019Calvin Chapman story and photos Over 4000 fans witnessed the Guyana Golden Jaguars beat Belize 2-1 in the final round of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) at the National Track and Field Center...
Mar 24, 2019
Mar 24, 2019
Mar 24, 2019
Mar 24, 2019
Mar 24, 2019
Travis Chase of HGPTV Nightly News shared the same dinner table with me at a function sponsored by the families and relatives... more
The politics of Guyana, indeed life, can be extremely depressing and taxing. If it is not one thing, it is the other. We... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]