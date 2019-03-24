Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teenage murder suspect reappears in court

Mar 24, 2019 News 0

St Lucia (St Lucia Times) -Teenage murder suspect, Mathew Defleurmon Jr, aka Bowman, made his second appearance in court Thursday and was remanded in custody until April 18, 2019.

Killed: Michael Pooran

Defleurmon, 19, was formally charged on February 27, 2019, for the offence of murder in connection with the stabbing death of Guyanese national, Michael Pooran.
The matter will come up for case management on Defleurmon’s next scheduled court date, according to law enforcement officials.

Teenage murder suspect, Mathew Defleurmon Jr

Michael Pooran died after he was stabbed during a party at Bagatelle on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Relatives of the deceased told St Lucia Times that the funeral and cremation service was planned for Friday afternoon, March 22, 2019, after which the ashes will be flown to Pooran’s native Guyana.

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Nations League…Guyana create history in the battle of the Jaguars; qualifies for first ever Gold Cup

Concacaf Nations League…Guyana create history in the battle of...

Mar 24, 2019

Calvin Chapman story and photos Over 4000 fans witnessed the Guyana Golden Jaguars beat Belize 2-1 in the final round of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) at the National Track and Field Center...
Read More
Bowlers lead Windward Islands to comfortable win; T&T beat Jamaica by 4 wkts

Bowlers lead Windward Islands to comfortable win;...

Mar 24, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 Tournament Dottin destroys Guyana bowling with brutal unbeaten 75 Matthews befuddle Guyanese to set up 5-Wkt Bajan win

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 24, 2019

2nd London and Lambert Classic in Linden O’Selmo, Spencer and Henry are winners

2nd London and Lambert Classic in Linden...

Mar 24, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s second legStage set for anticipated horse race meet

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s second legStage set...

Mar 24, 2019

Ninvalle elected AMBC Vice President

Ninvalle elected AMBC Vice President

Mar 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The simple pleasures of life

    The politics of Guyana, indeed life, can be extremely depressing and taxing. If it is not one thing, it is the other. We... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]