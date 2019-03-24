Teenage murder suspect reappears in court

St Lucia (St Lucia Times) -Teenage murder suspect, Mathew Defleurmon Jr, aka Bowman, made his second appearance in court Thursday and was remanded in custody until April 18, 2019.

Defleurmon, 19, was formally charged on February 27, 2019, for the offence of murder in connection with the stabbing death of Guyanese national, Michael Pooran.

The matter will come up for case management on Defleurmon’s next scheduled court date, according to law enforcement officials.

Michael Pooran died after he was stabbed during a party at Bagatelle on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Relatives of the deceased told St Lucia Times that the funeral and cremation service was planned for Friday afternoon, March 22, 2019, after which the ashes will be flown to Pooran’s native Guyana.