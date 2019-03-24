Suspects in car toss gun in full view of patrol

Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Trying to escape from one patrol, the occupants of a Premio ended up disposing of a gun in full view of another patrol.
The incident occurred at around 14:30hrs in Hadfield Street.
A release stated that the two occupants of a Premio, in trying to dispose of their illegal weapon before being arrested by the police who were following closely, tossed the firearm unto the road.
This was done in full view of ranks of another patrol.
The weapon with two live rounds and a spent shell, was promptly retrieved and the vehicle with the suspects intercepted.
They are in custody pending charges and are also being questioned in relation to several offences including armed robberies.
