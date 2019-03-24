Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Region Ten RDC to construct new Christianburg Primary School

The Christianburg Primary School in Linden, Region Ten, is slated to be rebuilt by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).
Funding for the project will be made available from the $197M, allocated to education, from the 2019 National Budget.
Regional Executive Officer (REO), Orrin Gordon, explained that the bulk of the $197M was to be utilised in the construction of the Amelia’s Ward Nursery and Primary Schools.
However, issues relating to the sourcing of a consultant for the construction of the primary school will delay the project for this year.
Gordon explained that instead of returning the funds to the consolidated fund at the end of the 2019 budget cycle, a decision of inclusion was made, and the Christianburg Primary School was deemed next on the priority list.
The Christianburg Primary School has been closed for some time and pupils were temporarily accommodated at the St Aiden’s Primary School. Parents had been pleading with officials to have the school reopened since it was a burden on them to provide the additional transportation cost.
Earlier in the year, upon visiting the school, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, said that the institution needed to be evaluated. He promised to have a structural engineer examine the building, to determine whether it can be repaired, or needs to be completely rebuilt.
This followed several issues raised by residents of Christianburg, Linden, during a Ministerial Outreach to the area on Saturday, February 3, 2018.
Currently, the RDC in collaboration with the Region Ten Department of Education, is scouting for a practical site, where the school can be built. If the current site, where the school stands should be used, a lot of backfilling, and preparatory works will have to be done, since the area is very swampy, and the school was suspected to be sinking.
REO Gordon said that if possible is to build the school in the compound where the old Magistrates Court was located. That building was destroyed as a result of a fire.
The Regional Education Officer, Robindra Singh will be engaging parents and residents on a scoping exercise to select the best location for the school to be constructed. It will be a one storey building catering for approximately 100 students.

