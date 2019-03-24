President Granger no longer needs chemotherapy

President David Granger has successfully completed the first phase of his medical treatment in Cuba.

According to a government statement, the Cuban medical specialists who are overseeing his medical care for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma have expressed their full satisfaction with the President’s response to chemotherapy and his overall physical well-being.

“Based on their expert evaluation of his medical condition, they have deemed it no longer necessary in the treatment of the President.”

President Granger is expected to commence radiotherapy in early April.

He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma by the Cuban medical team at CIMEQ late last October and has been undergoing medical treatment and evaluation by specialists at that institution.

On Friday, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, paid a courtesy call on President Granger and congratulated him on the positive response to the medica

l treatment.

The President noted that this is the third time that Minister Bruno Rodriguez has visited him since he has been undergoing medical care in Cuba.

The Cuban Foreign Minister briefed President Granger on the present political and economic situation in Cuba and praised Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for consistently supporting Cuba.

He said that Cuba sees the Caribbean as an extended family and informed President Granger that a Caribbean Heroes Park will be open next month in Havana.

President Granger acknowledged the sacrifices made by Cubans, nationally and internationally, and explained that from his point of view Cuba was a success story in spite of all the hardships the country was enduring.

He took the opportunity again of expressing gratitude to Cuban President, His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel; First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raul Castro Ruz; His Excellency, Narciso Reinaldo Amador Socorro, Ambassador of Cuba in Guyana, and the Medical Specialists at CIMEQ.”

The President, who was accompanied by Mrs. Sandra Granger, First Lady, and ADC to the President, Major Mark St. Claire, was expected to return to Guyana yesterday.