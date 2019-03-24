Minister of Natural Resources meets new U.S. Ambassador

Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, met with the U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch on Thursday.
According to the Government, the Minister and Ambassador discussed a wide range of issues including Guyana’s development as an oil producing and mining nation, and the constitutional and legal challenges facing the nation.
Minister Trotman and Ambassador Lynch also took time to celebrate their alma mater, the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, from which they both graduated.
As a welcoming gift, Trotman presented the new US Ambassador with a copy of his book ‘Parliament in the Republic of Guyana’, which he recommended as a source document to understanding current and past political personalities and events.
Travis Chase of HGPTV Nightly News shared the same dinner table with me at a function sponsored by the families and relatives...
The politics of Guyana, indeed life, can be extremely depressing and taxing. If it is not one thing, it is the other. We...
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience...
