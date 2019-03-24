Man who ran away from police recaptured during police operation

Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
The freedom of Denesh Sookram, called “Lilman”, the 18-year-old who escaped from the police in the vicinity of the Whim Police Station two weeks ago has ended.
Sookram, of Friendship Village, Corentyne was recaptured in the Friendship backdam following a police operation. He has since been taken to prison to await his next court date.
The teen had appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Whim Magistrate’s Court on a charge of break and enter and larceny. He was accused of stealing three silver chains, three silver finger rings and two diamond rings after breaking into a Corentyne home.
He was placed on $200,000 bail, but hadn’t the money to post bail so he was being taken to prison when he escaped. He is also expected to be charged with escaping from lawful custody.
The police had stated that Sookram was placed in the lockups after he could not provide the $200,000 bail. It was while in the lockups that he escaped by removing a board.
The man had however told a media house in an interview that he ran away from the cops. “I just pull away from the police and run out the station.”
The police reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the convict’s escape. That investigation is still ongoing.
Mar 24, 2019Calvin Chapman story and photos Over 4000 fans witnessed the Guyana Golden Jaguars beat Belize 2-1 in the final round of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) at the National Track and Field Center...
Mar 24, 2019
Mar 24, 2019
Mar 24, 2019
Mar 24, 2019
Mar 24, 2019
Travis Chase of HGPTV Nightly News shared the same dinner table with me at a function sponsored by the families and relatives... more
The politics of Guyana, indeed life, can be extremely depressing and taxing. If it is not one thing, it is the other. We... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]