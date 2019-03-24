Man who ran away from police recaptured during police operation

The freedom of Denesh Sookram, called “Lilman”, the 18-year-old who escaped from the police in the vicinity of the Whim Police Station two weeks ago has ended.

Sookram, of Friendship Village, Corentyne was recaptured in the Friendship backdam following a police operation. He has since been taken to prison to await his next court date.

The teen had appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Whim Magistrate’s Court on a charge of break and enter and larceny. He was accused of stealing three silver chains, three silver finger rings and two diamond rings after breaking into a Corentyne home.

He was placed on $200,000 bail, but hadn’t the money to post bail so he was being taken to prison when he escaped. He is also expected to be charged with escaping from lawful custody.

The police had stated that Sookram was placed in the lockups after he could not provide the $200,000 bail. It was while in the lockups that he escaped by removing a board.

The man had however told a media house in an interview that he ran away from the cops. “I just pull away from the police and run out the station.”

The police reportedly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the convict’s escape. That investigation is still ongoing.