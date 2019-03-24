Man jumps into garbage bin to escape police

Former armed robbery accused, James Alleyne, of 102 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara who was charged back in 2018, found himself before the court once more, accused of a similar offence.

It was alleged that on March 14, 2019 at Waterloo Street, Georgetown, the accused, armed with a knife, robbed Timothy Roach of one gold chain valued $23, 000 and one cell phone valued $10, 000.

The 24-year-old who is a painter denied the allegation after it was read to him yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

The facts of the charge indicated that on the day in question, about 21:00hrs, Roach was walking along Waterloo Street when he was approached by Alleyne who was riding a pedal cycle.

Alleyne allegedly dismounted his cycle and whipped out a knife, throwing his victim to the ground in the process. He managed to relieve Roach of the articles mentioned in the charge and attempted to make good his escape.

An alarm was raised and public-spirited persons gave chase. The accused reportedly dropped his cycle some distance away and jumped a fence to get into an abandoned building. Shortly after he was trapped there the police were called in. They then proceeded with a hunt for Alleyne.

Upon seeing the police nearby, Alleyne left his hiding spot and jumped another fence and hid in a garbage bin.

Police ranks were able to make it to the bin, and raise the covers to see the defendant hiding inside. Alleyne, according to reports, then allegedly started to act aggressively, attacking the police with a knife.

The police proceeded to use a firearm to warn him of his behaviour, however, Alleyne reportedly ignored the warning and continued. A round was discharged in his direction, hitting him in the upper left foot.

Alleyne was arrested and taken to the police station where the charge was made out against him. He was found in possession of Roach’s phone and was also positively identified by the victim.

Based on the facts presented, police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to the accused.

Magistrate Daly who upheld the submission made by prosecutor Singh remanded Alleyne to prison.

Alleyne then claimed that he was attacked by the police and was shot when he only had a fake knife.

He started shouting loudly as he left the courtroom saying, “I have to get out of here because I didn’t do anything.”

The matter was adjourned until April 12, next.