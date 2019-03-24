Joseph and Gill matter dismissed

The matter of assault and common assault between former APNU/AFC Councillor Carol Smith-Joseph of Hope Town West Coast Berbice; and opposition Member of Parliament, Harry Gill of Lot 27 School Street, Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, against each other has been dismissed.

The two appeared in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and pleaded not guilty on the first appearance. When the matter continued no evidence was provided. As such the matter was dismissed.

The incident is said to have occurred at 11:45 hrs on Wednesday, November 7 at the back of the GECOM building at Fort Wellington West Coast Berbice.

The two were part of their respective delegations that was at the site at the arrival of the GECOM containers.

Gill, claimed that Joseph struck him and hit his phone out of his hand after she was told that he was recording.

Joseph on the other hand claimed that Gill struck her under her left side breast, causing her injuries. The mater was reported and a file was prepared and sent to the DPP for advice and it was subsequently advised that they both be charged.

Joseph was represented by Attorney-at-law James Bond and Darren Wade while Attorney Ian Anamayah represented Gill.