Jagdeo expresses interest in oil sector

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, believes that he has institutional knowledge to make a positive difference in Guyana’s budding oil and gas sector.

During an interview with radio personality, Stan Gouveia, on Radio 94.1 FM on Friday last, he indicated his commitment to work toward the betterment of that sector.

The former President sought to explain why he thinks he has the capacity to manage this industry well, under a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government.

“I believe that I have a role to play,” the former President said. He said, too, that he will work towards “helping to bring people together and craft a future for Guyana that includes all, including the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R).”

He was asked whether he would step back from the political limelight, as he said he would on some occasions, or whether he would continue to take center stage, if the PPP wins the next General and Regional Elections.

He said that he has reassessed the situation and – “contrary to what many believe” – he is no longer interested in the “trappings of office.”

Due to his experience as President, he said the ceremonial nature of the job would hinder him from doing the grunt work that is required.

He said, “I don’t mind folding up my sleeves and working in a dark room to just see that we create a framework that the oil money would be managed by all Guyanese, to avoid the Dutch Disease.”

He claimed that, through his travels to countries that have oil, including Angola, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, as well as his exposure to their experiences, he has amassed the institutional knowledge needed to ensure Guyana doesn’t fall prey to the resource curse.

“If you don’t integrate oil money well, into the system, if you use up all the money you get, you become worse off after a few years. It’s the resource course.”

Jagdeo said that he has experience with policymaking, which he would lend to the new government.

The Opposition Leader is of the view that the Energy department is not competent, and that it is not acting in harmony with its policies.

He said that he can contribute in a way that ensures Guyanese get more jobs, and that the country “As general secretary of the party, I believe I can make that difference. I will be part of the new government. I’m making it clear.”

He said that, he will work so that, when he retires, he wouldn’t have to worry about a country squandering the opportunities it has. He said that the current government is squandering its resources, and has killed the country’s upward momentum because they’re visionless.