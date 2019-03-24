Investigations into former Brazil President Michel Temer continue

Arrested on Thursday last, former President Michel Temer is under scrutiny for 10 issues. The case that led to his arrest is related to work done on the Angra 3 Nuclear Plant. The Federal Public Ministry says one of the companies in the consortium responsible for the project paid a bribe to the Temer group.

This inquiry is one of five that were authorized by the Minister Luís Roberto Barroso of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in 2019, when Temer no longer had a privileged forum, and that they were then sent to the lower court.

The investigation related to the company Engevix, involved in the payment of the bribe, is now with the task force of Lava Jato do Rio.

The other five issues were already processed and sent to the lower court.

1. Engevix’s R$1 million gratuity

The owner of the construction company Engevix, José Antunes Sobrinho, said in a statement that he paid R$1 million in bribes, at the request of Colonel João Baptista Lima Filho (friend of Temer), former minister Moreira Franco and with the knowledge of President Michel.

2. Reform of daughter’s property

The Federal Court of São Paulo analyzed the alleged money laundering crime committed in the renovation of a property of Temer’s daughter, Maristela, in São Paulo. According to a request submitted by the Attorney General of the Republic, Raquel Dodge, the reform was made and funded by Argeplan, without reimbursement .

The work would have cost between R$1.5 million and R$2 million. The PF says that the amount of R$1 million came from a payment of the J&F group’s bribe, at the request of Temer, and that the money was delivered by two employees of the group, directly to Colonel Lima, at Argeplan headquarters in September of 2014.

3. Over-invoicing under Argeplan’s contract

The investigation concerns the suspicion of contracting Argeplan / Concremat by the Court of Justice of São Paulo, with indications of services not rendered and over-invoicing of a contract valued at approximately R$100 million. The agreement foresaw that Argeplan would provide architectural and engineering services and would be responsible for designing the construction of 36 new fora in São Paulo.

4. Fictitious contract in the Port of Santos

The plaintiff Flávio Calazans and an internal audit of the company Pérola S / A indicate the existence of a fictitious service contract in the amount of R $ 375 thousand in the port of Santos.

5. Irregular contract between Argeplan and Fibria Celulose

The Federal Court of São Paulo analyzed suspicions of an irregular contract between Argeplan Arquitetura e Engenharia and the company Fibria Celulose S/A, with values around R$15.5 million, as well as relations between Construbase Engenharia LTDA and PDA Projeto and Architectural Direction – were 58 transactions, between 2010 and 2015, involving R$17,743,218.01.

6. Dinner at Jaburu with Odebrecht

The investigation finds that R$10 million was owed to Odebrecht by Temer and former ministers Moreira Franco and Eliseu Padilha. According to the report by Cláudio Melo Filho, former vice president of Institutional Relations of Odebrecht, at a dinner at the Palace of Jaburu in 2014, it was agreed that the illicit transfer of money would be made.

7. Ports Decree

In the Federal Court of Brasilia, the case was known as the “port inquiry”. At the end of last year, Temer was denounced by Attorney General Raquel Dodge for crimes of passive corruption and money laundering, for integrating a supposed scheme to favor specific companies in issuing a decree on the port sector.

8. Money bag by Rocha Loures

The former president was reported for passive corruption in the case of the suitcase with $500,000 received by Rodrigo Rocha Loures , a former adviser to Temer. Loures was filmed by police when he received the suitcase at a pizzeria of former J & F group executive Ricardo Saud. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the money would be bribed to Temer.

9. Criminal organization – MDB quadrillion

In 2017, the then Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, presented to STF a complaint against Temer by a criminal organisation. According to him, Temer and some other former government officials received bribe values that totaled over R$587.1 million, collected from companies and public agencies, including Petrobras, Furnas, Caixa Econômica Federal, Ministry of National Integration, Ministry of Agriculture, Secretariat of Civil Aviation and Chamber of Deputies.

10. Talk with Joesley Batista at Jaburu

Inquiries find out if there have been irregularities on the part of Temer because of a conversation recorded by Joesley Battista in which they dealt with appointments and topics of interest of the J & F group.

In a note released at the time, the Presidency stated that “there was nothing in the dialogue that would compromise the conduct of the President of the Republic.”