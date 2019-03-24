International Diabetes Federation to collaborate with local arms

The International Diabetes Federation is in full gear as it embarks on a collaborative effort with the regional and local arms to tackle Diabetes in the Caribbean and North America.

A body of representatives representing the local and foreign arms of the International Diabetes Federation held their Regional Meeting on Friday last at the Marriott Hotel.

The venture was the first of its kind locally and it was geared at heightening strategies to counteract diabetes in Guyana and North America, even as it is aimed at implementing sustained mediums to educate the public on preventative measures and treatment for the disease.

The function was spearheaded by Guyana’s International Diabetes Federation’s Glynis Beaton who incidentally is also the first Guyanese to occupy a prestigious position as board member of the IDB. Amongst Beaton’s many functions is advocating for better treatment for diabetes patients at a global level.

She is also the President for the Young Leaders for Diabetes (YLD) in which Belize, Guyana, Mexico, Barbados, and British Virgin Islands (BVI) is represented.

In an interview, yesterday, Beaton indicated that that the recent regional meeting was attended by representatives from Guyana, BVI, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), Curacao, Mexico, Suriname and Barbados.

She explained that it was indeed notable that the function was also attended by Guyana’s Regional Representative Interim, Melissa Kandhi, who heads the Young Leaders for Diabetes (YLD) body. The YLD also represents for young leaders throughout North America who are behind the drive to sustainably tackle issues surrounding diabetes.

Opening yesterday’s general meeting was Guyana’s YLD Leader, Keziah Nestor, who spoke on the importance of implementing strategic planning and implementing corrective and preventative measures to counteract the spread of diabetes around the globe.

She noted that with a sustained global effort by all parties concerned, the disease can be managed in a manner that promotes a reduction in cases globally.

Beaton on the other hand told this publication that it is of vital importance that the IDF and YLD engage in a collaborative effort in all sister countries to ensure control of diabetes, noting that the IDF will be working closely with the YLD bodies to ensure the disease is tackled as it is intended.

She added that as a board member of the IDF she will be putting all her energies and skills into fostering/promoting ‘high tech’ care and educating of diabetic patients, and the public as an extension.

Guyana’s PAHO/WHO’s Representative Dr. William Adu-Krow emphasized on the strides acclaimed through collaborate efforts by his organization with the Diabetes Association with regards to the area of capacity building.

Representing the Ministry of Public Health, Minister Volda Lawrence, expressed her pleasure at the collaboration between the Caribbean and North America, citing that such intensified discussions and advocating between the two parties assure heightened awareness of diabetes, and creating scope for more building within the collaborative effort.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included the deliberations on what progress each country would have acclaimed from 2018 to 2019. According to Beaton, all countries involved excelled considerably in this area, particularly with their awareness and outreach programmes.

To date according to Beaton, St. Kitts have already accomplished diabetes testing in schools, and this will also be an important factor to be soon tackled by the local Diabetes Association here in Guyana. Amongst Beaton’s other functions is the spearheading of programmes orchestrated by the YLD, and ensuring they make positive changes for the betterment of their organisations and diabetes patients combined.