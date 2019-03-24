Inquiry into fisherman’s death ongoing

Six years after 59-year-old Bode Persaud was killed after he was struck by a motorcar as he urinated on the Golden Fleece Public Road, Essequibo Coast, an inquest into his death commenced last Friday before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court.

An inquest is an official process to discover the cause of someone’s death. Based on reports, Persaud, also known as, ‘Blacks’, a fisherman, was reportedly urinating at the side of the road when he was allegedly hit by a speeding motorcar.

His body was hurled several feet into the air before landing on the car bonnet, breaking the windscreen before hitting the ground. The injured man was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed seven days later.

It was reported that the driver of the car attempted to flee the scene after the accident but was stopped by residents who declared they knew the car’s registration number. Based on reports, the driver of the car was never charged.

Those scheduled to testify in the inquest are Dawattie Pearilall of Zorg, Essequibo Coast; Fizuel Imamudeen of 567 Charity Extension Scheme, Essequibo; Rohit Ramsammy of Perserverance, Essequibo Coast; Satesh Shameer of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast and Paranawattie Persaud of 74 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Also slated to testify are Actar Afmad Jay of 22 Good Hope, Essequibo; Police Constable Nazir Rasool and Lance Corporal Vijay Mahadeo both of Suddie Police Station; Detective Constable Kwesie Abrams of Anna Regina Police Station; Ravendra Sanimie of Cullen Old Road, Essequibo Coast.