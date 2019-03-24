Campaign against touts restores order on bus parks

Rights on the heels of a recent article carried by this publication on harassment of passengers by touts, the police on Friday, launched yet another campaign against what commuters describes as a menace on

the bus parks.

In recent interviews with passengers on the bus parks, Kaieteur News learnt that touts and unlicensed conductors were an issue commuters have had to battle for ages.

Many campaigns against them have not been fruitful because of the failure of the police to conduct sustained counteractive measures against them.

This was recently affirmed by Police Traffic Chief Superintendent, Linden Isles, in a prior interview. He had promised a sustained approach to the situation and from all accounts it appears as though this has finally begun.

Police presence at the bus parks has been significantly increased since Friday last and the restoration of order and discipline is definitely notable. Some commuters spoken to are breathing a sigh of relief, now that it appears as if the campaign of touts will be sustained.

Our reporter visited the bus parks for the past three days, and noticed that persons are now boarding buses at their own free will, only at times signaled decently by conductors, who are now adopting a civil approach, seeming fuelled by the constant police presence on the bus parks.

On the Stabroek, South Ruimveldt, Back Road, Timehri, East Coast, and Plasiance Bus Parks the minibuses were all neatly in line as police ranks strolled close by, apparently looking for daring law breakers.

In some cases there were instances where ‘dare devil touts and conductors’ were rounded up by Police Traffic ranks, and in other instances conductors were observed receiving stern reprimanding at the hands of alert traffic ranks.

Police sources indicated that some arrests have been made on touts and conductors operating without licenses. Noted also, was that there were no more prevalent the issue of ‘double parking’ which had created chaos and traffic congest in and around the city.

Just recently also bus drivers have been receiving sessions on conduct and attire by the police body in their drive to ensure operations on the mini bus parks are orchestrated in an orderly and disciplined manner.

While the public seems pleased at the intervention by the police on the bus parks, many has raised the question of how sustained would this action be, and whether it would not be overridden by the touts eventually.