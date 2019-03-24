Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

8 Trini lawyers for Guyana’s courts

Mar 24, 2019 News 0

 

During a simple, yet significant ceremony, eight lawyers, all natives of Trinidad and Tobago, were admitted to practise in the courts of Guyana. They include 51-year-old Marlon Moore, a tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School in the twin-island republic.

Attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin (extreme left) is flanked by the Trinidadian lawyers

In addition to Moore, the new additions to the Bar Association of Guyana are Shirvan Ramdhanie, Ved Trebouhansingh, Shalini Teekasingh, Crystal Maharaj, Shashi Seecharan, Rhon Mitchell and Martin Jadoonanan.
Their petitions were presented by local Attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin on Friday before Justice Gino Persaud at the High Court in Georgetown. The youngest of the batch is 25.
All of the lawyers obtained their Bachelor of Law degree from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, except Moore who attained his from a London-based University.
Moore attained his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Eugene Dupuch Law School in the Bahamas, while the others got theirs from the Hugh Wooding Law School. The lawyers’ expertise spans criminal, civil, family and administrative law.
Some of the lawyers are a part of the Trinidad and Tobago Lawyers’ Cricket Association.

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Nations League…Guyana create history in the battle of the Jaguars; qualifies for first ever Gold Cup

Concacaf Nations League…Guyana create history in the battle of...

Mar 24, 2019

Calvin Chapman story and photos Over 4000 fans witnessed the Guyana Golden Jaguars beat Belize 2-1 in the final round of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) at the National Track and Field Center...
Read More
Bowlers lead Windward Islands to comfortable win; T&T beat Jamaica by 4 wkts

Bowlers lead Windward Islands to comfortable win;...

Mar 24, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 Tournament Dottin destroys Guyana bowling with brutal unbeaten 75 Matthews befuddle Guyanese to set up 5-Wkt Bajan win

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 24, 2019

2nd London and Lambert Classic in Linden O’Selmo, Spencer and Henry are winners

2nd London and Lambert Classic in Linden...

Mar 24, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s second legStage set for anticipated horse race meet

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s second legStage set...

Mar 24, 2019

Ninvalle elected AMBC Vice President

Ninvalle elected AMBC Vice President

Mar 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The simple pleasures of life

    The politics of Guyana, indeed life, can be extremely depressing and taxing. If it is not one thing, it is the other. We... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]