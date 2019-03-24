8 Trini lawyers for Guyana’s courts

Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
During a simple, yet significant ceremony, eight lawyers, all natives of Trinidad and Tobago, were admitted to practise in the courts of Guyana. They include 51-year-old Marlon Moore, a tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School in the twin-island republic.
In addition to Moore, the new additions to the Bar Association of Guyana are Shirvan Ramdhanie, Ved Trebouhansingh, Shalini Teekasingh, Crystal Maharaj, Shashi Seecharan, Rhon Mitchell and Martin Jadoonanan.
Their petitions were presented by local Attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin on Friday before Justice Gino Persaud at the High Court in Georgetown. The youngest of the batch is 25.
All of the lawyers obtained their Bachelor of Law degree from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, except Moore who attained his from a London-based University.
Moore attained his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Eugene Dupuch Law School in the Bahamas, while the others got theirs from the Hugh Wooding Law School. The lawyers’ expertise spans criminal, civil, family and administrative law.
Some of the lawyers are a part of the Trinidad and Tobago Lawyers’ Cricket Association.
