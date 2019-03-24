Latest update March 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

150 miners participate in lottery

Mar 24, 2019 News 0

The government says it has kept its promise. It held its first mining lottery in the first quarter of 2019 for small scale miners.
After listening to concerns of residents regarding mining and land allocation during a visit to Mahdia in Region Eight last month, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, revealed that he had taken steps to hold a lottery to benefit the local community.
The minister had stated that he had written to Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Commissioner, Newell Dennison, about hosting a lottery.
On Friday, Minister Trotman said he was elated that Government had kept its promise. He said for a very long time he felt the frustration of Guyanese who could not access these prospective properties. “Today is a good day for miners.”
“Today is a feeling of elation, of satisfaction that something that we wanted to do for some time is actually getting done and I’m happy that it is being done without any controversy or confusion.”
The exercise got underway just about 10:00hrs at the Girls Guide Pavilion in Brickdam.
Over 150 miners registered and paid a non-refundable participating fee of $5,000 to become eligible for the lottery.
They would have also had to provide their National Identification card, Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) certificate and proof of address.
Minister Trotman said that in the group, there were persons who never mined before, but like everyone else, they too had a right to the country’s natural resources.
He said the staff at GGMC had been busy in the background.
“They have been going through coordinates… we have to ensure that the lands are not somebody else’s land and that they have a good prospect for gold recovery.”
In the meantime, many miners related their gratitude and satisfaction.
Alicia Veloza said the miners waited a long time to acquire land in the extraction sector.
“For years we had problems acquiring land, and so we had to work on other people’s land. This is an opportunity to have our own.”
Minister Trotman said there will be other mining lotteries in various parts of the country; including Bartica, Mahdia, Port Kaituma and Matthews Ridge. (DPI)

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Nations League…Guyana create history in the battle of the Jaguars; qualifies for first ever Gold Cup

Concacaf Nations League…Guyana create history in the battle of...

Mar 24, 2019

Calvin Chapman story and photos Over 4000 fans witnessed the Guyana Golden Jaguars beat Belize 2-1 in the final round of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) at the National Track and Field Center...
Read More
Bowlers lead Windward Islands to comfortable win; T&T beat Jamaica by 4 wkts

Bowlers lead Windward Islands to comfortable win;...

Mar 24, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 Tournament Dottin destroys Guyana bowling with brutal unbeaten 75 Matthews befuddle Guyanese to set up 5-Wkt Bajan win

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 24, 2019

2nd London and Lambert Classic in Linden O’Selmo, Spencer and Henry are winners

2nd London and Lambert Classic in Linden...

Mar 24, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s second legStage set for anticipated horse race meet

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown’s second legStage set...

Mar 24, 2019

Ninvalle elected AMBC Vice President

Ninvalle elected AMBC Vice President

Mar 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The simple pleasures of life

    The politics of Guyana, indeed life, can be extremely depressing and taxing. If it is not one thing, it is the other. We... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]