Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. supports Covent Garden Primary to witness Guyana v Belize clash

A number of students and teachers would be attending this evening’s match of the Concacaf Nations League between Guyana’s Golden Jaguars and the Belize Jaguars, thanks to the largesse of Secure

Innovations and Concepts Inc. through its Managing Director, Harold Hopkinson.

The businessman acquiesced to a request by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) to purchase tickets for some of the students and teachers of the Covent Garden Primary School to attend this evening’s match.

Mr. Hopkinson in accepting the request said that while it is part of his company’s social responsibility to give back to society, he was happy for the fact that students would be able to be a part of history and be able to roar with the Golden Jaguars to victory.

“My company has always been giving back to sports and when we were approached to be a part of this event we had no hesitation in supporting especially with youths being involved. Our company would like to wish the team and Guyana the best in their quest to create history on Saturday night.”

HM of Covent Garden Primary, Gonsalves-Ibrahim expressed sincere thanks to Mr. Hopkinson, Secure Innovations and Concepts and the EBFA for affording her students and teachers the opportunity to be a part of today’s huge match.

Meanwhile, the GFF has partnered with bus operators to provide a service for those who want to witness the game but may have transportation difficulties. A reasonable return cost is attached. Attached is a scheduled of the bus schedule from several areas on the East Coast and East Bank Demerara and cost.