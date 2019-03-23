Reading FC star Callum Harriott to debut for Guyana against Belize

English Football League Championship and former England U19 forward Callum Harriott will make his senior debut for Guyana in the crucial Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League qualifier against Belize today.

Harriott, who plays for Reading FC in the Championship, was cleared to represent Guyana by

FIFA this week and will boost the home squad’s preparations ahead of the most significant match in the history of the senior men’s national team. Victory for the Golden Jaguars at the

Leonora National Stadium should guarantee a first ever qualification to the Concacaf Gold Cup for the men’s side.

“I felt that this was an opportunity that I had to grasp and I’m excited to get going,” Harriott said.

“I hope to bring a lot of goals, playing good football and getting the right results.”

The 25-year-old Harriott, who made three appearances for England at youth level, is an exciting attacking player who recently caught the eye in Reading’s third-round F.A. Cup tie against English Premier League giants Manchester United. He is eligible to play for Guyana through his maternal grandparents.

“To have somebody of Callum’s calibre involved in the international set up is a massive boost for Guyana, the players and the staff,” said Golden Jaguars Head Coach Michael Johnson. “This player comes highly recommended from Reading and has the ability to go past opponents and score goals.”

Harriott started his career at Charlton Athletic before joining Championship side Reading in

2016.

“Callum brings a tremendous attacking threat and a new dimension in the final third, but what stands out the most is his character and desire to represent Guyana,” said GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood. “Callum’s addition to the Golden Jaguars is testimony to the excellent work we have been doing to professionalise the entire operations of the senior men’s national team.”

GFF Head of Recruitment Faizal Khan said: “Callum is the type of player that can take and keep the Guyana national men’s team at the very top of regional international football. Knowing

Callum’s ability and personality, I foresee him becoming a fans’ favourite here in Guyana.”