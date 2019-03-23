Police Commissioner Birthday Inter-Division T20 Yesterday’s matches postponed due to Police duties

Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Day five matches in the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket tournament, which were scheduled for yesterday at Eve Leary, were postponed due Police duties.
The next round is set for Tuesday but yesterday’s fixture could be played before then (possible Monday) if all the players are available.
Yesterday ‘C’ Division was set the battle ‘E’ Division in the morning game from 09:00hrs before ‘D’ Division played TSU. President Guards are the defending Champions.
