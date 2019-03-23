MILO Schools Football tournament Round of sixteen matches commence today

Charlestown Secondary and Golden Grove Secondary will open the round-of-sixteen phase of the current Milo Schools Football tournament today.

Set for 11:00hrs at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue, the double header will also feature Cummings Lodge taking on The Bishops’ High School.

On Sunday, four matches are carded with the opening game featuring East Coast’s Annandale Secondary and East Bank’s Friendship Secondary.

The unbeaten Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will be up next at 13:00hrs as they play Canje Secondary for a spot in the quarterfinals.

St Cuthbert’s Mission and Vergenoegen will match skills at 15:00hrs, while the last game of the day will pit President’s College and Queen’s College at 17:00hrs.

On Monday at 15:30hrs St John’s College will take on St Stanislaus College, while from 17:30hrs Lodge Secondary go up against Tucville.