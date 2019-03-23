Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Malteenoes sixes cricket bowls off today at MSCJohnson, Barnwell & Jacobs to headline Event

Mar 23, 2019 Sports 0

 

All roads lead to the Malteenoes Sports Club from 10:00hrs today for the Thomas Road Club’s eagerly anticipated fund raising sixes cricket competition in which the winner walks away with cash, a beautiful

Leon Johnson will hope to lead GCC to the $ 100,000 winner’s prize today.

Trophy and bragging rights.
The runners-up will collect a trophy, while the funds raised will be used for Malteenoes’ club renovation and soon to be completed All-Weather practice facility behind the club house, Take-away lunches will be sold.
Pulsating Music will entertain what is expected to be a full house today and the entire family is encouraged to turn out to see what should be a day of scintillating cricket on the field and fun and folic beyond the boundary.

Come and see the record breaking Guyana Jaguars Captain Leon Johnson whose five consecutive First-Class titles is the most by any Regional Skipper as he hopes to lead GCC to the $100,000 winners prise.
Chris Barnwell, the pugnacious DCC, Guyana and West Indies T20 power hitter will want show why he is called the domestic bully.
The pair, along with Malteenoes Captain Steve Jacobs will headline the day’s event which will include the Host GCC, DCC, GINIC and TSC battling for top honours. (Sean Devers)

 

 

