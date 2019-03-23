Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Janet Jagan Memorial Windball cricket on today at Gymnasium

Mar 23, 2019 Sports 0

The National Sports Commission Department of Social Cohesion MOTP Sponsored Janet Jagan Memorial Schools Windball Cricket clash of the Champions one day programme is set for today.
The programme will get on the way at 10:00am inside the National Gymnasium as scheduled.
Director of Sports Christopher Jones will be at the venue for 11:30 to declare the event open.
“Over the last two tournaments, which were the Forbes Burnham Foundation and the Cheddi Jagan Memorial, we have seen a high level of sportsmanship from our schools, which were drawn from Region 3, East Coast, Bank Demerara and Georgetown and also the Region 1 teams. Those Tournaments transcends sports, it show that it promotes Unity, Harmony and Oneness in keeping with the Motto of Guyana and we will continue to do everything to keep that among our young Guyanese, not only in the regions mentioned, but in the others such as Regions 2, 3, 5, 6 and 10,” an official of the organisers stated.
At stake are trophies and medals in both the Female & Male divisions.

More in this category

Sports

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash of the JaguarsBV, Linden, Kingston and Tiger Bay youths benefit

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash...

Mar 23, 2019

  Yesterday Bakewell of Beterverwagting (BV) on the East Coast and Telephone Company Digicel made presentations of tickets to youths from several communities including BV, Linden, Kingston and...
Read More
GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at Giftland Mall Admin building

GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at...

Mar 23, 2019

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 2nd leg ‘Not This Time’ looking to maintain top record

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown...

Mar 23, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’ returns to the Strip

GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’...

Mar 23, 2019

Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Mar 23, 2019

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy holds Health Walk April 7th

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy...

Mar 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Such is the way of the world

    Based on the lens you use, you will see the present crisis in different lights. If you use a partisan lens, then the crisis... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]