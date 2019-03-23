Janet Jagan Memorial Windball cricket on today at Gymnasium

Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Sports Commission Department of Social Cohesion MOTP Sponsored Janet Jagan Memorial Schools Windball Cricket clash of the Champions one day programme is set for today.
The programme will get on the way at 10:00am inside the National Gymnasium as scheduled.
Director of Sports Christopher Jones will be at the venue for 11:30 to declare the event open.
“Over the last two tournaments, which were the Forbes Burnham Foundation and the Cheddi Jagan Memorial, we have seen a high level of sportsmanship from our schools, which were drawn from Region 3, East Coast, Bank Demerara and Georgetown and also the Region 1 teams. Those Tournaments transcends sports, it show that it promotes Unity, Harmony and Oneness in keeping with the Motto of Guyana and we will continue to do everything to keep that among our young Guyanese, not only in the regions mentioned, but in the others such as Regions 2, 3, 5, 6 and 10,” an official of the organisers stated.
At stake are trophies and medals in both the Female & Male divisions.
Mar 23, 2019Yesterday Bakewell of Beterverwagting (BV) on the East Coast and Telephone Company Digicel made presentations of tickets to youths from several communities including BV, Linden, Kingston and...
Mar 23, 2019
Mar 23, 2019
Mar 23, 2019
Mar 23, 2019
Mar 23, 2019
The Court of Appeal has ruled that the no-confidence vote (NCV) was not valid. The APNU+AFC government is legal up to the... more
Based on the lens you use, you will see the present crisis in different lights. If you use a partisan lens, then the crisis... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 12 March, the Council of the 28-nations European Union (EU) placed 15 small territories on a list... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]