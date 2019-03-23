Janet Jagan Memorial Windball cricket on today at Gymnasium

The National Sports Commission Department of Social Cohesion MOTP Sponsored Janet Jagan Memorial Schools Windball Cricket clash of the Champions one day programme is set for today.

The programme will get on the way at 10:00am inside the National Gymnasium as scheduled.

Director of Sports Christopher Jones will be at the venue for 11:30 to declare the event open.

“Over the last two tournaments, which were the Forbes Burnham Foundation and the Cheddi Jagan Memorial, we have seen a high level of sportsmanship from our schools, which were drawn from Region 3, East Coast, Bank Demerara and Georgetown and also the Region 1 teams. Those Tournaments transcends sports, it show that it promotes Unity, Harmony and Oneness in keeping with the Motto of Guyana and we will continue to do everything to keep that among our young Guyanese, not only in the regions mentioned, but in the others such as Regions 2, 3, 5, 6 and 10,” an official of the organisers stated.

At stake are trophies and medals in both the Female & Male divisions.