Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy holds Health Walk April 7th

Mar 23, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy would like to invite the general public to their Annual Health and Fitness Walk on the 7th April. The purpose of this walk is to raise awareness for a healthy lifestyle and well-being.
They have invited numerous talented professionals and distinguished organisations to participate in this event as they aim to link young people with elders in an array of specialized areas in an attempt to:
i) Motivate and inspire Guyanese from all walks of life to work together
ii) To encourage collaboration in the spirit of unity and social cohesion
iii) To raise awareness of health and well-being nationwide.
Assembly time 5:30am and the walk commence 6:00am. The route for the walk would be as follows: starting from Parade Ground onto Church Street, around Vlissengen Road, then to Lamaha Street and return to the Parade ground. There will be Work Outs by various groups, Self Defence Displays by senior instructors and special addresses from special invitees.
For additional information, please feel free to contact the Organizing Secretary, Ms. Maranda Benett on 675-5872 or at [email protected] or Soke, NazimYassim on 662-7211 or at [email protected]

More in this category

Sports

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash of the JaguarsBV, Linden, Kingston and Tiger Bay youths benefit

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash...

Mar 23, 2019

  Yesterday Bakewell of Beterverwagting (BV) on the East Coast and Telephone Company Digicel made presentations of tickets to youths from several communities including BV, Linden, Kingston and...
Read More
GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at Giftland Mall Admin building

GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at...

Mar 23, 2019

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 2nd leg ‘Not This Time’ looking to maintain top record

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown...

Mar 23, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’ returns to the Strip

GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’...

Mar 23, 2019

Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Mar 23, 2019

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy holds Health Walk April 7th

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy...

Mar 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Such is the way of the world

    Based on the lens you use, you will see the present crisis in different lights. If you use a partisan lens, then the crisis... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]