International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy holds Health Walk April 7th

Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy would like to invite the general public to their Annual Health and Fitness Walk on the 7th April. The purpose of this walk is to raise awareness for a healthy lifestyle and well-being.
They have invited numerous talented professionals and distinguished organisations to participate in this event as they aim to link young people with elders in an array of specialized areas in an attempt to:
i) Motivate and inspire Guyanese from all walks of life to work together
ii) To encourage collaboration in the spirit of unity and social cohesion
iii) To raise awareness of health and well-being nationwide.
Assembly time 5:30am and the walk commence 6:00am. The route for the walk would be as follows: starting from Parade Ground onto Church Street, around Vlissengen Road, then to Lamaha Street and return to the Parade ground. There will be Work Outs by various groups, Self Defence Displays by senior instructors and special addresses from special invitees.
For additional information, please feel free to contact the Organizing Secretary, Ms. Maranda Benett on 675-5872 or at [email protected] or Soke, NazimYassim on 662-7211 or at [email protected]
