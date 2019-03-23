Herstelling and Nandy Park to clash in ISG Sterling Products Ltd T20 final tomorrow

Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Herstelling and Nandy Park will clash in the final of the ISG Sterling Products Ltd T20 final tomorrow at Laluni.
Herstelling will be led by Anand Bharat and include Quazim Yusuf, Safraz Esau, Roman Daniels, Rondel Daniels, Trevor Parris, Ricky Sergeant, Delroy Williams, Sunil Narine, Reaz Esau and Narendra Puran.
Nandy Park will look to the likes of Rohan Sarjoo, Mark Robhe, Romain Muniram, John Champagne, Ryan Shun, Keon Morris and Eon Rodrigues. The game commences at 11:00hrs.
