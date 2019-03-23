Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Co-ordinator of the upcoming Hamilton Green 9-a-side Cup, Lennox Arthur, is promising fans three days of exciting action when the tournament kicks off on April 7, at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

The annual Inter-Ward / Village extravaganza will see teams battle for prize monies in excess of $500,000 with the winners set to receive $300,000 and the John Fernandes Ltd trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $100,000, $60,000 and $40,000 respectively.

They will also be presented with the Courtney Benn, Techno Mills and Ready Mix trophies respectively, while the winner and runner-up will be given hampers compliments of Ricks & Sari Ltd.

The Most Valuable Player will receive Dinette chairs, while the Best Goalkeeper will win a trophy donated by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Among the sponsors on board are: National Sports Commission, Minister of State, Prime Minister, Minister of Legal Affairs, New Thriving Restaurant, Top Brandz, IPA, Sattaur Gafoor, Guyana Police Force, Michael Cummings Electrical, Alfro Alphonso,& Sons, NaMilCo, B.E.V. Investments, BK International, E.C. Vieira, Sparta Family, Starr Computers, Star Party Rentals, E-Networks and A.H &L Kissoon.

Meanwhile, fixtures for the first two days are seen below:

Vergenoegen versus Timehri

Soesdyke vs. Jetty

De Kindren vs. Lilliendaal

Kuru Kururu vs. Stewartville

North East La Penitence vs. Agricola

Sara Lodge vs. Mocha

Goed Fortuin vs. Back Street Kings

Winner of 1 vs. 3

Winner of 2 vs. 4

Winner of 5 vs. 7

Winner of 6 vs. 8

Sunday, April 14

Bagotsville vs. Sophia

Wales vs. Mahaica

Plaisance vs. Belle West Stars

Kitty vs. Sparta Family

Mahaicony vs. Crane

Pouderoyen vs. Vreed-en-Hoop

Uitvlugt vs. Lima Dam

Den Amstel vs. West Side Masters

Winner of 1 vs. 3

Winner of 2 vs. 4

Winner of 5 vs. 7