GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’ returns to the Strip

Mar 23, 2019 Sports 0

Having dominated the Superbike category in 2016 and 2017, Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes will no doubt be aiming to continue his dominance of the division tomorrow, when the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) stages its first round of the National Drag Championship at the South Dakota Circuit’s recently upgraded drag strip.

Superbike racer, Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes poses on his 600cc CBR during a previous meet.

Menezes didn’t compete in 2018 but his return comes just after the club has recently installed a launch pad which cost in excess of $20million.
In the past, ‘Mad Max’ in his CBR 600cc bike has swept aside all challenges and had even offered to confront the powerful Toyota Caldina of Champion 8-second class Driver Shawn Persaud, but found out that he was no match for the S&D Performance vehicle.
The confirmation of the Dutch competitors will add to the excitement of tomorrow’s meet but the headline with be Team Mohamed’s and their pair of Nissan GTR cars.
Cars were seen testing on the venue Thursday and yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s meet and the feedback on the traction was of general satisfaction.
Ticket prices for fans desirous of witnessing the action will cost $1000 for adults, $500 for children, while there is VIP seating available at $4000.
The sponsors for the event include Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Centre, Delco Ice Factory, Trans-Pacific Motor Spares, Supreme Ventures, Air Services Limited, PowerLine Auto, Cyril’s Taxi, Omega Brokers, E-Networks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station and Super Bet, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Hand-in-Hand Insurance and Top Brandz Distributors.

 

