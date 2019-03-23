GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at Giftland Mall Admin building

Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation will be hosting its AGM and elections at the Giftland Mall Administration Building, Turkeyen, ECD at 11:00AM tomorrow, 24th March 2019. All stakeholders in the sport are urged to come out and participate, and ventilate matters pertinent to the sport of bodybuilding in Guyana.
Person’s will have an opportunity to freely engage and question current members and vying members for the various post, to seek clarity on all front burner issues relating to the sport.
Agenda
1. President’s Report
2. Minutes of previous AGM
3. Treasurer’s Report
4. Motions
5. Elections of the new Board Members
6. Any other business.
