De court teach Guyana bout Constitutional Maths

People now thinking about a majority and dem asking when is a majority not a majority. Couple weeks ago, dem boys read de Constitution and dem find out dat de majorit y was 33. But when you got lawyers even black and white is not black and white.

Lawyers does talk about de various shades and all dem meanings wha something could have. Dem is de people who does tell relatives how a man ain’t dead but how he resting.

Now Soulja Bai know bout lawyers but Jagdeo didn’t know dem. He only understand law when things going in he favour. When he had a man go to court to challenge why Jagdeo couldn’t serve a third term, de lawyers fuh Jagdeo explain fine, fine why de constitution wrong.

De High Court rule in dem favour and right away Jagdeo begin mekking preparations. De odda people challenge and de matter go to de court of Appeal. Again, de lawyers quote de constitution and dat Jagdeo should run fuh president.

Dem boys seh dis is one time Jagdeo vex dat he go to de CCJ. If de Court of Appeal was de only court, put you pot pon de fire Jagdeo woulda be de presidential candidate whenever elections come. But he go to de CCJ and de same CCJ tell he plain and straight dat he can’t run fuh a third term.

Old people does always seh you does get wha you wish fuh. Jagdeo tell people all over de world dat he had no interest in serving a third term. De Creator hear him and grant him his wish.

De whole thing about the no confidence is bout Maths. Dem boys went to school and do ordinary Maths, dem do Additional Maths, dem do Pure Maths and some do Modern Maths. Neither dem boys nor Jagdeo ever do Constitutional Maths. Dat is how de whole question of absolute majority come about—Constitutional Maths.

Dis time, de Chief Justice rule in he favour but de Court of Appeal rule against him. De verdict going to depend on de CCJ.

People protest all over de country yesterday. Dem was calling fuh de government to get out of office. All de money wha spend to feed and transport dem gone down de drain. But when all is said and done, de protest do nuff damage.

De country divided.

Talk half and watch how politics divide we country.