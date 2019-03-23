Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 2nd leg ‘Not This Time’ looking to maintain top record

Mar 23, 2019 Sports 0

This week, during a simple but significant press brief at Banks DIH’s head office at Thirst Park, the company which has been a long serving patron of horseracing, renewed their support by backing the second leg of the anticipated Jumbo Jet Triple Crown horserace meet which gallops off tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) in West Coast Berbice (45 minutes from Georgetown).

Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. (second right) alongside Mortimer Stewart of Banks (right) pose with the championship trophy during the presentation earlier in the week.

Present at the ceremony were Chairman of the race meet’s organising committee; Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., and Outdoor Events Manager of Banks DIH Mortimer Stewart along with other representatives of the company.
Mohamed expressed gratitude on behalf of the organisers, while noting that good relationships with sponsors are needed as the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) looks to develop horseracing in Guyana significantly in the not so distant future.
Tomorrow’s Triple Crown second leg will see the invasion of jockeys from Trinidad & Tobago along with a commentator from the twin-island republic and the return of ‘Vera’s Finally’ that is undefeated at the RSTC.
In addition, during an invited comment yesterday, Mohamed shared that the 2018 three-year-old horse of the year, ‘Not this time’ from Sophia will be in action rearing and ready to go.

Not this time will be in action tomorrow at Rising Sun Turf Club in West Coast Berbice.

Almost 70 entries have been registered and it was shared by Mohamed Jr. that the track is in good condition and it will maintain its standard once good weather upholds.
Over $20million in cash and prizes are up grabs over the three legs of the Triple Crown event with the grand finale slated for Easter Sunday, April 21, at the Port Mourant Turf Club.
Tomorrow’s feature race will attract a total prize purse of almost $2million with the winner of that ‘C’ Class and Lower contest pocketing $1million. The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race will pocket $400,000, the ‘F’ Class winner; $350,000, ‘H’ Class; $300,000, ‘I’ Class; $250,000, ‘J’ class; $230,000, ‘K’ Class; $220,000, ‘L’ Class; $200,000, ‘L’ Class and lower; $140,000.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash of the JaguarsBV, Linden, Kingston and Tiger Bay youths benefit

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash...

Mar 23, 2019

  Yesterday Bakewell of Beterverwagting (BV) on the East Coast and Telephone Company Digicel made presentations of tickets to youths from several communities including BV, Linden, Kingston and...
Read More
GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at Giftland Mall Admin building

GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at...

Mar 23, 2019

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 2nd leg ‘Not This Time’ looking to maintain top record

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown...

Mar 23, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’ returns to the Strip

GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’...

Mar 23, 2019

Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Mar 23, 2019

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy holds Health Walk April 7th

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy...

Mar 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Such is the way of the world

    Based on the lens you use, you will see the present crisis in different lights. If you use a partisan lens, then the crisis... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]