Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 2nd leg ‘Not This Time’ looking to maintain top record

This week, during a simple but significant press brief at Banks DIH’s head office at Thirst Park, the company which has been a long serving patron of horseracing, renewed their support by backing the second leg of the anticipated Jumbo Jet Triple Crown horserace meet which gallops off tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) in West Coast Berbice (45 minutes from Georgetown).

Present at the ceremony were Chairman of the race meet’s organising committee; Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., and Outdoor Events Manager of Banks DIH Mortimer Stewart along with other representatives of the company.

Mohamed expressed gratitude on behalf of the organisers, while noting that good relationships with sponsors are needed as the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) looks to develop horseracing in Guyana significantly in the not so distant future.

Tomorrow’s Triple Crown second leg will see the invasion of jockeys from Trinidad & Tobago along with a commentator from the twin-island republic and the return of ‘Vera’s Finally’ that is undefeated at the RSTC.

In addition, during an invited comment yesterday, Mohamed shared that the 2018 three-year-old horse of the year, ‘Not this time’ from Sophia will be in action rearing and ready to go.

Almost 70 entries have been registered and it was shared by Mohamed Jr. that the track is in good condition and it will maintain its standard once good weather upholds.

Over $20million in cash and prizes are up grabs over the three legs of the Triple Crown event with the grand finale slated for Easter Sunday, April 21, at the Port Mourant Turf Club.

Tomorrow’s feature race will attract a total prize purse of almost $2million with the winner of that ‘C’ Class and Lower contest pocketing $1million. The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race will pocket $400,000, the ‘F’ Class winner; $350,000, ‘H’ Class; $300,000, ‘I’ Class; $250,000, ‘J’ class; $230,000, ‘K’ Class; $220,000, ‘L’ Class; $200,000, ‘L’ Class and lower; $140,000.