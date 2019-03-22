Regional Chairman gives support to Region 10 CPCE students

Renis Morian, Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region Ten, has stepped forward to lend assistance to students of the Cyril Potter College of Education [CPCE] within the Region.

The assistance came in the form of much needed electrical fans among other items.

The Regional Chairman after a request by a number of students to visit the CPCE facility took a team of Regional Councillors with his Regional Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph, along with him. After a tour of the facility and listening to a number of concerns raised by the students, the Regional Chairman not only pledged to assist the students with the fans but also a computer and other equipment to aid their learning process.

“I must confess that as soon as I stepped into these classrooms I am wondering how you students can learn in these conditions. It is very hot in here and this is no environment for proper learning,” Morian said.

He added, “I cannot at this time commit to air conditioning systems which I think you students need urgently but I am prepared to make a number of fans available, shortly, to you so that at least you can have a much more comfortable learning environment,” the Regional Chairman told the students who expressed appreciation for his readiness to assist.

He told the students that although they do not fall within his budget, as they are still the responsibility of the Ministry of Education, he is prepared to help in any way possible owing to the fact that at the end of their training the people and Region Ten will be benefiting from their services.

“You are not yet my responsibility but sooner or later you will all be working within the Region and as such, our students, parents and residents will benefit greatly from your service, thus I feel obligated to assist,” he said.

The Regional Chairman spoke to some of the lecturers and also had a discussion with the Head of the Centre, Ms. Stephanie St. Clair, during which he requested that she put together a list of other things that he and his council may be able to assist with. He also pledged to provide at least two computers to the CPCE office in the Region.

Morian said, too, that if there is any other way that the students or lecturers require his assistance they should contact him immediately as he is pleased to be empowering and promoting the skills and abilities of residents within his Region.

St. Clair in expressing appreciation to the Regional Chairman thanked him for visiting the centre. There are a number of challenges and difficulties facing the (college).

She said that while they are cognisant of the extreme heat staff and students face, they are unable to alleviate it owing to the fact that finances are limited, thus the gesture of a number of fans is highly appreciated.

The head of the Centre pointed out that the students in their efforts to enhance the centre, engage in a number of community-oriented projects with the view to raising needed finances to help. This, she said, has been very successful.

“We have the computer room, for which the students bought a small air conditioner. The air conditioner has been installed and it is working well so I must also commend the students who continue to play a valuable part in improving the centre,” St. Clair said.

She added that while they are cognisant that the Regional Chairman cannot provide all the things that they are in urgent need of, they are thankful and equally grateful for whatever assistance and support he can give.

Another lecturer, Mark Allicock, said that he hopes that other individuals, companies and or organisations would follow the Regional Chairman’s lead and lend some support.

“There are things that we need because in having 77 students in such a small building is not going to be easy but we are nonetheless grateful that the students recognise our limitations and are understanding of the situation,” he said.