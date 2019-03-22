Latest update March 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police investigating fatal accident in Rupununi

Mar 22, 2019 News 0

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Wednesday around 17:30 hrs on the Wowetta Main Road, North Rupununi,
The incident evolved motor pickup with registration number GTT 5401, driven by a Central Rupununi resident, and pedal cyclist Jennifer Williams, 40, (now deceased) also of Rowetta Village.
Police reports indicated that the pickup was proceeding east along the Rowetta Main Road when the cyclist made a sudden dash as she attempted to cross the road.
As a resulted the front left side of the pickup collided with the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing Williams to be flung to the road.
She reportedly received injuries about the body, and was taken in a conscious state to the Annai Health Centre, where she was treated and referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital where she succumbed whilst receiving treatment.
The driver is in police custody helping with the investigation, according to reports.

More in this category

Sports

Police Commissioner Birthday Inter-Division T20 B & G divisions unbeaten after two matches; Play continues today at Eve Leary

Police Commissioner Birthday Inter-Division T20 B & G divisions...

Mar 22, 2019

After four days of pulsating action in the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket tournament, the afternoon game between defending Champions President Guards...
Read More
Bartica FA Leagues (U-15, 17 & Senior) off to resounding start

Bartica FA Leagues (U-15, 17 & Senior) off...

Mar 22, 2019

GBTI/BCB/RHTY&SC Inter-Secondary U-19 Cricket Berbice High and Port Mourant Secondary advance

GBTI/BCB/RHTY&SC Inter-Secondary U-19...

Mar 22, 2019

Concacaf Nations League qualifiers heads for dramatic conclusion

Concacaf Nations League qualifiers heads for...

Mar 22, 2019

Concacaf Nations LeagueGuyana vs Belize – Clash of the Jaguars tomorrow at Leonora Stadium

Concacaf Nations LeagueGuyana vs Belize –...

Mar 22, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 TournamentGajnabi, Mangru spearhead Guyana to first win; Leewards lose by 131 runs at Enmore

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Fuel licences

    It defies reason why the PPPC and the APNU+AFC, both of which have expressed concerns over the loss of revenues from fuel... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]