Police investigating fatal accident in Rupununi

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Wednesday around 17:30 hrs on the Wowetta Main Road, North Rupununi,
The incident evolved motor pickup with registration number GTT 5401, driven by a Central Rupununi resident, and pedal cyclist Jennifer Williams, 40, (now deceased) also of Rowetta Village.
Police reports indicated that the pickup was proceeding east along the Rowetta Main Road when the cyclist made a sudden dash as she attempted to cross the road.
As a resulted the front left side of the pickup collided with the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing Williams to be flung to the road.
She reportedly received injuries about the body, and was taken in a conscious state to the Annai Health Centre, where she was treated and referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital where she succumbed whilst receiving treatment.
The driver is in police custody helping with the investigation, according to reports.
