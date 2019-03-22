Police Commissioner Birthday Inter-Division T20 B & G divisions unbeaten after two matches; Play continues today at Eve Leary

After four days of pulsating action in the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket tournament, the afternoon game between defending Champions President Guards and ‘B’ Division from Berbice at Eve Leary on Wednesday was deemed ‘the match’ of the tournament so far.

A large, vocal crowd watched under a cloudless sky as ‘B’ Division won an exciting game by one run on a dry dusty pitch with unpredictable bounce; last year’s winners could not get one more run to tie the game off the last ball of the final over.

‘B’ division batted first and made 126-9 off their 20 overs with Philbert Wilburg making 33 and Kareem Mentore 21. Kareem Naughton captured 4-27 and Jermaine Semple took 2-26 for PG, which made 125-7 when their 20 overs expired.

Paul Tyndall made an enterprising 72 in a losing effort but only Police second division Captain Keston Hardcourt with 18 offered any support as Paul James 2-18 and Viewing Mitchell took 2-21 to bowl the Berbice unit to their second win in as many games.

In the morning game, ‘G’ Division, led by a well-constructed 53 (6×4 1×6) from left-hander Kemol Savory and 3-10 from Fazer Khan, beat FATC by 76 runs for their second win from two games.

Jason McCalmont (21) and Thameshwar Dhanpaul (20) supported Savory as G Division made 195-7; fast bowler Placid Edwards bowled with pace to bag 4-25. FATC in reply were restricted to 119-7, Skipper Rocky Hutson, batting with a shoulder injury, struggled to find the boundary in his painstaking 34 while Siddiq Mohamed supported with 20 before he was brilliantly stumped off a leg-side wide.

On Tuesday, Leon Crawford hit an entertaining 80 (9×4 1×6) while Lennox Andries made 34 as F Division, chasing Officers’ 131-8, registered an emphatic eight-wicket win by getting to 132-2.

Stephon Harris (49) and Paul Simboo (20) scored most of the runs for Officers, Pacer Trevor Benn, a former member of Guyana’s First-Class squad, took 3-10 from 4 overs while Raul Haynes and Delon Joseph (2-28) had identical figures.

In the other game played on Tuesday, A Division beat D Division with Odemal Hill scoring (29) and Vishal Peters (26) leading ‘D’ Division, Richard Leacock had 2-19 for ‘A’ Division which was led by 47 from Shemroy Kendell and 36 from Kevin Christian, Rowdya Ward had 2-13.

Action continues today at Eve Leary from 09:30hrs with two matches.