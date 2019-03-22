Matthews powers Barbados to eight-wicket win over Jamaica; T&T triumph

Skipper Hayley Matthews struck a belligerent century to guide Barbados to an 8 wicket victory over Jamaica and further cement her team’s stranglehold on the tournament when the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Women’s Super 50 continued yesterday.

Set 215 to win, Matthews anchored the chase as she shared in useful partnerships with Danielle Small and Kycia Knights to lead Barbados to 219-2 in 25.3 overs at Bourda. Earlier, Jamaica opted to bat on a good pitch and lost their first wicket with the score on 33 when Natasha McLean was removed by Shanika Bruce for 14 in the eight over. Bruce struck again in the 12th over when she had opener Rashada Williams lbw for 17.

Stephanie Taylor and Chedean Nation added 92 for the third wicket with sensible batting to steady the innings. The pair accumulated runs well on both sides of the wicket with nudges and pushes and picked up boundaries off the wayward balls before Nation was caught and bowled by Shamilia Cornnell for 31 with one four.

Taylor continued to play her shots and counted four fours before she was bowled by Cornell for 80 off 117 balls. Matthews then sent back Jodian Morgan (11) and Chinelle Henry (04) before Karla Cohen (00) was run out as Jamaica lost 7 wickets; Bruce claimed 2-32, Cornnell 2-34 and Matthews 2-36.

The right-handed Matthews started the chase with a flurry of boundaries and along with Small brought up her team’s 50 in 42 balls before Small (05) was run out for with the score on 52. Matthews timed the ball well as she played a number of attractive drives on both sides of the pitch and was very strong square of the wicket favouring the cut shot which she executed to perfection.

She added 132 for the second wicket with Knights before she was bowled shortly after reaching her century for 108. Matthews clobbered 14 fours and two sixes and faced 101 balls. Knight struck seven fours off 79 balls in an unbeaten 55 and added 35 for the third wicket with Deandra Dottin who made 23 not out with two fours and two sixes off 13 balls to see their team home. Matthews was named player-of-the-match.

At Everest Cricket Club, Trinidad and Tobago notched three wins in as many matches with a 51-run victory over Windward Islands. Batting first, Trinidad and Tobago posted 257-5. Stacy-Ann King struck 79 including six fours while Rachel Vincent made 59 with nine fours; Reniece Boyce scored 43 and Britney Cooper 23. Pearl Etienne claimed 2-46.

Windward Islands responded with 206-6. Stacy-Ann Adams made 59 with five fours, Afy Fletcher scored 57 including six fours, Akiera Peters got 26 and Cordel Jack 24. Karishma Ramharack captured 2-31 and Leandra Ramdeen 2-47. King was voted player-of-the-match.