Guyana Jaguars received prizes for fifth straight triumph

Members of the Guyana Jaguars cricket team were honoured on Wednesday night last at a dinner and awards function held at Grand Coastal Hotel, East Coast Demerara for winning the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional four-day franchise league for the fifth straight year.

The players with the exception of Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford, who are in India to compete in the Indian Premier League, and management were given medals while the championship trophy was also presented to skipper Leon Johnson.

Speaking at the ceremony which included Chairman of West Indies Senior Selection panel Courtney Browne and former player Gus Logie, Deputy Director of Sport Melissa Dowe-Richardson congratulated the players and spoke on the importance of discipline in order to achieve success.

She singled out Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul, Tagenairne Chanderpaul for special mention. She added that the Jaguars have reinforced the winning ways of Guyana in the Caribbean, noting the fact that Guyana has a solid foundation in cricket.

Dowe-Richardson said the decision to have Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul on the Jaguars coaching staff is certainly a move in right direction and pledged the Government continued commitment towards the development of cricket and sports in Guyana.

Selector Browne lauded the players for their hard work, adding that he was impressed with their discipline throughout the tournament. He urged the players to continue working hard and keep repeating so that the opportunity will present itself.

Browne pointed out that the chopping and changing of players is not the way to go rather players need to be given a fair opportunity to prove their worth. Dr. Chanderpaul, in his remarks endorsed CWI President Dave Cameron on the upcoming CWI elections.

He made reference to the tremendous work administrators have to do behind the scenes to get the game organised in a timely and successful manner. Dr. Chanderpaul briefly recalled his boyhood days when he found it difficult to travel to Georgetown for cricket and had to be accommodated by friends in the city.

He added that players now have contracts and must be thankful, stating that cricket has improved in the Region despite the challenges. Skipper Johnson said his players performed well consistently which was one of the reasons for their triumph in addition to hard work and discipline. He expressed gratitude to the Guyana Cricket Board and players for their support as well as the fans. Jaguars finished the season with 154.2 points. (Zaheer Mohamed)