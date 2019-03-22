GMR&SC Drag Championship Hand-in-hand confirms sponsorship

Local insurance company Hand-in-Hand says that its investment in motorsport is for the long term after confirming its sponsorship for this Sunday’s first round of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club

(GMR&SC) Drag Championship.

The company, through Marketing Coordinator Shafeena Juman, contended that they are interested in the development of motorsport. “On behalf of the board of directors, the management and staff of Hand-in-Hand, we would like to say that we are happy with everything that GMR&SC has been doing and we are proud of the initiatives that they have been taking,” she said.

Juman added that, “We are extremely excited to see what is going to go down with the new strip and the new Nissan GTR.”

Meanwhile, the club had a briefing on Wednesday evening for all drivers, specifying that all competitors for both cars and bikes must be registered with medicals. Cars were seen testing on the venue yesterday ahead of Sunday’s meet and the feedback on the traction of the recently installed launch pad was satisfying.

The interest by international competitors in Drag racing locally has been given a boost with the installation of the pad and with the extension of the strip from 1000 ft to a full quarter mile and in addition to competition from Suriname, the next drag meet may see an invasion of competitors from Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) and French Guiana.

Ticket prices for fans desirous of witnessing the action will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children. Other sponsors include Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Centre, Delco Ice Factory, Trans-Pacific Motor Spares, Supreme Ventures, Air Services Limited, PowerLine Auto, Cyril’s Taxi, Omega Brokers, E-Networks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station and Super Bet, R. Kissoon Contracting Services and Top Brandz Distributors.