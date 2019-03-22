GFF partners with Minibus Union for Belize match fan transport

Latest update March 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the United Minibus Union (UMU) have teamed up to provide extensive, convenient and affordable transport options for football fans to travel to and from tomorrow’s crucial Concacaf Gold Cup/Nations League qualifier against Belize at the Leonora National Stadium.
GFF Competitions Director Ian Alves and UMU President Eon Andrews agreed a timetable for fans designed to ensure a capacity crowd for the most important match in the history of the men’s senior national team.
“We are grateful to our partners in the minibus sector for understanding the importance of this match for the entire nation. We have agreed an impressive timetable that gives safe and reliable transport options so that fans can travel to and from Leonora in large numbers,” GFF President Wayne Forde said.
“We expect a capacity crowd on Saturday as the entire nation gets behind the Golden Jaguars on their way to the Gold Cup. Remember to wear your yellow!” A win against Belize should guarantee that the Golden Jaguars participate in the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time.
The Gold Cup is the premier international tournament for the Caribbean and North and Central America. The Lady Jags competed at the 2010 equivalent regional tournament. Buses will be available across locations in Georgetown, East Bank Demerara and East Coast Demerara, with return fares ranging from G$1200-1500.
Tickets for the match are being sold at G$1,500 at the following locations: Andrew’s Supermarket – Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, The Guinness Bar – Durban Street, GT; West Indian Sports Complex, Robb Street; Nice Restaurant, below Space Gym, Croal Street, GT; Pegasus Hotel Guyana; KFC Outlets – Regent Street and Mandela Avenue;
Dad’s Fish Shop, Den Amstel; Patsy Food Court And Bar, Linden Soesdyke Junction; The Fashion Box, Vendors Arcade, Bartica and at Giftland Mall. Fan jerseys are also available at the GFF Secretariat in Campbellville, the Pegasus Hotel and Giftland Mall with options for men, women and children ranging from G$2,500-5,000. Match time is 18:30hrs.
