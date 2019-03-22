GBTI/BCB/RHTY&SC Inter-Secondary U-19 Cricket Berbice High and Port Mourant Secondary advance

Play in the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) organised Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club/Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Region Six Inter-Secondary School cricket tournament continued recently with several schools victorious.

The tournament is being played between 17 Secondary schools in the region and forms part of the BCB’s structured development programme for youth players. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) is also using the tournament to promote its Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Crime, Alcohol and Tobacco Message in Schools.

This tournament started five years ago but was limited to teams in the Lower/Central Corentyne area. This year, the tournament has been expanded to all Secondary Schools in Region 6 and hopefully in 2020, would include schools in Region 5.

Scores from matches played:

1. Berbice High School defeated Lower Corentyne Secondary by 6 wickets. Lower Corentyne scored 85-6 in 20 overs. Tameshwar Mahadeo made 20, with Leon Cecil and Neil Tilkaram scoring 12 each. Rajendra Beharry took 3-13.

Berbice High responded with 86-4 in 17.5 overs. Abdul Ramsammy made 25 and Zeymul Ramsammy 23, Leon Cecil took 2-16.

2. At Port Mourant Ground – Corentyne Comprehensive High defeated Black Bush Secondary by 153 runs. Corentyne Comprehensive batted first and posted 211-4 in 20 overs. Gourav Ramesh smashed 71 and Tyrese Sealey 57. Latchman Chandradeo took 2-33.

Black Bush in response were sent packing for 58 all out in 12 overs; Gourav Ramesh grabbed 4-9 and Tyrese Sealey, 4-13.

3. At Albion Ground – Lower Corentyne Secondary defeated Winifred Gaskin Secondary by 112 runs. Lower Corentyne posted 178-4 in 20 overs with Leon Cecil 50, G. Harris 23 and Neil Tilkaram supported with 23 apiece.

Winifred Gaskin Secondary were bowled out for 56 in 12.4 overs. Dwayne Matheson led with 21 and D. Hunte 10. Leon Cecil and Neil Tilkaram each took 3-18; Vijay Gopilall had 2-14.

4. At Port Mourant Ground – Port Mourant Secondary created a huge upset by defeating Corentyne Comprehensive High by 4 wickets. Corentyne Comprehensive were bowled out for 100 in 18.2 overs. Mahendra Gopilall made 22 and Hemendra Gurdyal 18. Matthew Pottaya had 3-18 and Rampertab Ramnauth 2-1.

Port Mourant Secondary responded with 101-6 off 17.3 overs. Rampertab Ramnauth hit 50 not out, Jai Tika 24 and Naresh Veersammy 12 not out. Mahendra Gopilall took 2-17 and Darren Brijadder 2-20.