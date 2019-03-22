Former murder accused gunned down on birthday -killer ID’d as prisoner with a vendetta

Former murder accused, Collis Collison, called ‘Juvenile’, was gunned down around 14:26 hrs yesterday in Barr Street, Albouystown, allegedly by another ex-con with whom he had a vendetta.

The 26-year-old of William Street, Kitty and South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, was shot in the chest while he was preparing to celebrate his birthday with friends, who had gathered for Phagwah festivities.

He succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Police sources said that the suspect, who is still at large, has been identified as a 22-year-old former murder and robbery accused.

Kaieteur News understands that the two men had a recent altercation in prison, during which some of the suspect’s teeth were knocked out.

There are reports that the suspect had threatened Collison a few days ago.

A police release stated that Collison was standing on Barr Street, Albouystown, when the suspect approached with firearm brandished and shot him. The gunman then fled.

Collison was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed around 15.26 hrs.

Collison was just 18 when he and others were charged for the murder of Linden businessman. Albert Joseph, called ‘Bolo, who was shot dead at his Sunflower Street, Linden, business place in January 2011.

The suspects were all freed.

He was also charged with robbing two other Linden residents of cash and jewellery.

In 2015, Collison was charged, then freed, of robbing a policeman Prem Narine and his family, who were allegedly trailed from the airport to Kitty.

At the time, he was suspected of being a member of a gang that targeted persons who arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Air-port, Timehri.

Collison was also said to be one of the key players in the March 2016 prison riots in which 18 inmates perished after a prison block was set on fire.

A Commission of Inquiry revealed that the riot started shortly after Collison resisted being searched for contraband.