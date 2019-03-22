Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Schools U18 Football Linden Foundation Edge Wisburg; Mackenzie High beat Harmony

Linden Foundation Secondary won for the second time when they edged host Wisburg Secondary by the lone goal of the match while Mackenzie High won their first match, 2-0 over Harmony Secondary when the 11th Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Linden Schools Under-18 football tournament continued on Wednesday at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.

Shedrack Mackenzie was the player to net the lone goal for his side Linden Foundation Secondary in the 25th minute. LeBron DeFlorimonte and Zidaine McIntyre were the scorers in the 23rd and 51st minute respectively to seal Mackenzie High’s win over Harmony.

Meanwhile, action will continue this afternoon with two more matches at the same venue. From 14:45hrs Mackenzie High and Linden Technical Institute will face each other, this would be followed by a clash between Wisburg Secondary and New Silvercity Secondary.