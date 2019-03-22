Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Schools U18 Football Linden Foundation Edge Wisburg; Mackenzie High beat Harmony

Latest update March 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Linden Foundation Secondary won for the second time when they edged host Wisburg Secondary by the lone goal of the match while Mackenzie High won their first match, 2-0 over Harmony Secondary when the 11th Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Linden Schools Under-18 football tournament continued on Wednesday at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.
Shedrack Mackenzie was the player to net the lone goal for his side Linden Foundation Secondary in the 25th minute. LeBron DeFlorimonte and Zidaine McIntyre were the scorers in the 23rd and 51st minute respectively to seal Mackenzie High’s win over Harmony.
Meanwhile, action will continue this afternoon with two more matches at the same venue. From 14:45hrs Mackenzie High and Linden Technical Institute will face each other, this would be followed by a clash between Wisburg Secondary and New Silvercity Secondary.
Mar 22, 2019After four days of pulsating action in the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket tournament, the afternoon game between defending Champions President Guards...
Mar 22, 2019
Mar 22, 2019
Mar 22, 2019
Mar 22, 2019
Mar 22, 2019
Should the Court of Appeal today turn down the decision of the Chief Justice (CJ) that the no-confidence vote (NCV) on December... more
It defies reason why the PPPC and the APNU+AFC, both of which have expressed concerns over the loss of revenues from fuel... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 12 March, the Council of the 28-nations European Union (EU) placed 15 small territories on a list... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]