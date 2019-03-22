Dem boys bracing fuh jail every coalition and PPPC politicians

When people mek statements you does have to wonder if some of dem does talk fuh talk sake. De whole of Guyana believe that from today, Soulja Bai and he government illegal. Jagdeo tell dem suh and dem believe.

Jagdeo even plan protest from today because he seh de government ain’t got right remaining in office. De biggest thing is that nobody should call Soulja Bai president because he illegal. Up comes de Carter Centre and all of a sudden Soulja Bai is still legal today.

A foreigner had to come from de States fuh tell Jagdeo that because yesterday was a holiday it don’t count.

But dem boys don’t have sympathy fuh none of dem. When Soulja Bai and he team been in de Opposition dem talk big and bold how dem gun jail Jagdeo and he kavakamites fuh all de corruption wha dem do.

Nearly four years pass and not a soul ain’t get jail. Dem boys believe that nobody ain’t get jail because Soulja Bai and he people believe that if dem lose de election Jagdeo will jail dem. Dem boys wukking fuh get a party that gun jail all three of dem.

Is one thing fuh talk. Since you miss, dem politicians talking bout everything. Dem talking bout wha dem know and wha dem don’t even understand. De smart ones talking bout money and how dem gun mek poor people rich.

Soulja Bai talk bout de good life. Jagdeo peep ee card and seh de good life is fuh de Ministers. Dem boys peep and dem see only poverty. Dem hear when one presidential candidate seh how he gun provide 50,000 jobs. He don’t understand de job market.

Dem boys seh if he tek all dem cane cutters wha get send home and he tek all dem old age pensioners he might get 50,000 people. Perhaps is dem old people he gun give jobs. But that is wha elections is about—Promises; Promises; Promises. And that is a famous song by Shirley Bassey.