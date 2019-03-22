Latest update March 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dem boys bracing fuh jail every coalition and PPPC politicians

Mar 22, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

When people mek statements you does have to wonder if some of dem does talk fuh talk sake. De whole of Guyana believe that from today, Soulja Bai and he government illegal. Jagdeo tell dem suh and dem believe.
Jagdeo even plan protest from today because he seh de government ain’t got right remaining in office. De biggest thing is that nobody should call Soulja Bai president because he illegal. Up comes de Carter Centre and all of a sudden Soulja Bai is still legal today.
A foreigner had to come from de States fuh tell Jagdeo that because yesterday was a holiday it don’t count.
But dem boys don’t have sympathy fuh none of dem. When Soulja Bai and he team been in de Opposition dem talk big and bold how dem gun jail Jagdeo and he kavakamites fuh all de corruption wha dem do.
Nearly four years pass and not a soul ain’t get jail. Dem boys believe that nobody ain’t get jail because Soulja Bai and he people believe that if dem lose de election Jagdeo will jail dem. Dem boys wukking fuh get a party that gun jail all three of dem.
Is one thing fuh talk. Since you miss, dem politicians talking bout everything. Dem talking bout wha dem know and wha dem don’t even understand. De smart ones talking bout money and how dem gun mek poor people rich.
Soulja Bai talk bout de good life. Jagdeo peep ee card and seh de good life is fuh de Ministers. Dem boys peep and dem see only poverty. Dem hear when one presidential candidate seh how he gun provide 50,000 jobs. He don’t understand de job market.
Dem boys seh if he tek all dem cane cutters wha get send home and he tek all dem old age pensioners he might get 50,000 people. Perhaps is dem old people he gun give jobs. But that is wha elections is about—Promises; Promises; Promises. And that is a famous song by Shirley Bassey.

More in this category

Sports

Police Commissioner Birthday Inter-Division T20 B & G divisions unbeaten after two matches; Play continues today at Eve Leary

Police Commissioner Birthday Inter-Division T20 B & G divisions...

Mar 22, 2019

After four days of pulsating action in the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket tournament, the afternoon game between defending Champions President Guards...
Read More
Bartica FA Leagues (U-15, 17 & Senior) off to resounding start

Bartica FA Leagues (U-15, 17 & Senior) off...

Mar 22, 2019

GBTI/BCB/RHTY&SC Inter-Secondary U-19 Cricket Berbice High and Port Mourant Secondary advance

GBTI/BCB/RHTY&SC Inter-Secondary U-19...

Mar 22, 2019

Concacaf Nations League qualifiers heads for dramatic conclusion

Concacaf Nations League qualifiers heads for...

Mar 22, 2019

Concacaf Nations LeagueGuyana vs Belize – Clash of the Jaguars tomorrow at Leonora Stadium

Concacaf Nations LeagueGuyana vs Belize –...

Mar 22, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 TournamentGajnabi, Mangru spearhead Guyana to first win; Leewards lose by 131 runs at Enmore

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Fuel licences

    It defies reason why the PPPC and the APNU+AFC, both of which have expressed concerns over the loss of revenues from fuel... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]