Concacaf Nations LeagueGuyana vs Belize – Clash of the Jaguars tomorrow at Leonora Stadium

All roads will lead to the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, tomorrow night when Guyana’s senior men’s football team; the Golden Jaguars, clash with the Belize Jaguars from 18:30hrs for a

spot at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, which is the most prestigious football tournament in the region.

Both teams are poised on six points from their three games played and a win by either side will ensure that they finish within the top ten of the Nations League which will automatically see them qualify for the June 15th to July 7th Gold Cup that is being hosted at 17 venues across 16 cities in the United States of America (USA) and a Caribbean destination, yet to be decided.

In the standings, Guyana Jaguars are currently ranked eight with a goal difference (GD) of +10 while Belize’s GD of +4 and sees them ranked at 13th. Five teams – Curacao, Haiti, Canada, Cuba and Jamaica have nine points each and have virtually booked their flights to the Gold Cup so mathematically there are five certain spots still up for grabs.

Belize Jaguars qualified for the Gold Cup for the first and only time in 2013, however, the Golden Jaguars have never reached this prestigious tournament but the ball is in Guyana’s court and with a massive turnout of fans expected to flock to the West Demerara facility coupled with the exuberant confidence of the entire Guyana Football Federation (GFF), a fantastic finish to the nation’s ‘Road to the Gold Cup’ campaign is predicted.

Yesterday at the GFF’s official hotel and partner, Guyana Pegasus, a media brief was held with both the Belize and Golden Jaguars. Skipper and Goalkeeper of Belize, Woodrow West, posited that, “We don’t know much about the Guyana team… It’s an exciting game and opportunity to qualify for the Gold Cup.”

However, it was reported in Belize media that the team has had access to footage of the Guyanese playing and they are preparing a plan to stop the Golden Jaguars. In contrast of Guyana’s team that is made up of predominantly overseas based players, Belize are composed of five overseas based footballers, “While there is an ideal mix of experience and youth players”, according to head coach of Belize Jags, Palmiro Salas.

Guyana’s Skipper, Samuel Cox, expressed disappointment in his side not being able to go the distance in the past after coming close, “We missed out by goal difference against St. Vincent then we lost to Jamaica after being two goals up”, and he called for his troops to keep their nerve and come out victorious against Belize tomorrow night while expressing confidence in his teammates’ ability to defeat the opposition.

Tickets for the game cost $1500 and will be available at the venue. In addition, the GFF has partnered with the Minibus Union to provide transportation to patrons to the game. (Calvin Chapman).