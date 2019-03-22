Latest update March 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Concacaf Nations League qualifiers heads for dramatic conclusion

Mar 22, 2019 Sports 0

The 2019/20 Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers resumes this week with a dramatic slate of matches that will have our Concacaf family on the edge of their seats. At stake will be a top-10 finish and a place in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, plus teams looking to nail down their respective places in League A, League B and League C.
There is no shortage of pivotal clashes on the docket for Week 4: El Salvador, 14th in the table, will be seeking a Gold Cup berth when it hosts undefeated and fifth-place Jamaica, while a battle of second versus fourth will be set when Haiti hosts Cuba. Also of note will be 10th-place Dominican Republic welcoming in seventh-place Bermuda in which the winner could potentially clinch a first ever Gold Cup appearance. Week 4 of CNLQ will also provide some of Concacaf’s best international rivalries.
Guadeloupe would like nothing more than to try to spoil Martinique’s Gold Cup chances when they host their nearby neighbors in Les Abymes, while island bragging rights will be at stake when Sint Maarten squares off against Saint Martin in Anguilla.
There will be individual battles as well, with CNLQ leading scorer Rongelo Janga of Curacao (6 goals) looking to add to his total and fend off the challenge from Haiti’s Duckens Nazon (5) goals.
At the other end, Curacao’s Eloy Room will try to become the only GK in CNLQ to complete all four matches with a clean sheet. It should all make for a thrilling end to what has been a memorable four weeks of football in the Concacaf region.

