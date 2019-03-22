BCB/Hetmyer Intermediate Cricket Leon Swammy’s 6-4 against Edinburg highlight’s latest play

The Shimron Hetmyer sponsored Berbice Cricket Board/Hetmyer Intermediate 40-Overs Cricket tournament continued recently with several matches across the Ancient County. Over 40 teams started the knockout tournament which is being used as a bridge between the First and Second Division competitions as part of the Board’s Developmental Programme.

West Indies player Hetmyer is sponsoring the tournament as part of his commitment to the sport in Berbice. The highlight of the latest round was Leon Swammy of Tucber Park Cricket Club 6-4 against Edinburgh Cricket Club.

Scores from the matches played:

1. At Whim Ground – Rose Hall Town Pepsi trounced Whim National Cricket Club by 130 runs.

Rose Hall Town Pepsi 216-8 in 40 overs; Kevlon Anderson 59, Jonathan Rampersaud 42, Kevin Sinclair 36, Junior Sinclair 26.

P. Vankenic grabbed 4-46 and Mahendra Charran 2-34. Whim National were sent packing for 86 in 20 0vers; Mahendra Charran 29, Kevlon Anderson 5-20, Kevin Sinclair 2-11.

2. At Tain Ground – Courtland Cricket Club thrashed Tain Block Four Cricket Club by 261 runs.

Courtland Cricket Club piled up 316 all out in 30 overs with F. Crandon slamming 80, Troy Mathieson 64, Levi Thomas 60 and Joel Johnson 33. M. Rabindranauth had 4-53 and M. Mangal 2-68.

Tain Block Four Cricket Club could only muster 55 all out off just 16 overs. John Percival had figures of 4-15 and Wesley Crandon 3-28.

3. At Betsy Ground – Tucber Park Cricket Club defeated Betsy Ground by 9 wickets. Betsy Ground Cricket Club 87 all out in 26.3 overs. S. Sanicharran 19, O. Emandin 13. Kwesi Mickle 5-14. Tucber Park Cricket Club 88-1 off 13.2 overs. M. Mickle 29, Abdul Ramsammy 23* and Garfield Benjamin 21*.

4. At Edinburgh Ground – Tucber Park Cricket Club defeated Edinburgh Cricket Club by 149 runs. Tucber Park Cricket Club 205-8 in 40 overs. Kwesi Maltay 55, Garfield Benjamin 38. C. Hope 3-27, S. Nicholson 2-30.

Edinburgh Cricket Club 56 all out in 20.2 overs. J. Henry 18, A. Drepaul 18. Leon Swammy 6-4.

5. At Scottsburg Ground – Skeldon Titans Cricket Club defeated No. 70 Spartans Cricket Club by 6 wickets. No. 70 Spartans Cricket Club 86 all out in 30.1 overs. C. Singh 21, A. Persaud 14*. Totaram Rajaram 4-22, Faoud Bacchus 3-14 and Sherwin Murray 2-26.

Skeldon Titans Cricket Club 87-4 in 20.2 overs. Sherwin Murray 38*, N. Yacoob 2-18.

6. At Cumberland Ground – Young Warriors Cricket Club defeated Guymine Cricket Club by 21 runs. Young Warriors 236 for 6 off 40 overs. Linden Austin 49, Alex Algoo 49, Seon Hetmyer 48, Suresh Dhanai 26*.

Kevin Ramoutar 2-43, Michael West 2-47. Guymine Cricket Club 215 all out in 39.4 overs. Martin Singh 45, Rocky Hutson 51. Linden Austin 3-23, Sanjay Khan 3-33, Seon Hetmyer 2-26.

7. At Paradise Ground – D’Edward Cricket Club defeated Paradise Cricket Club by a mere two runs. D’Edward 170 all out in 33.4 overs. E. Abel 38, R. Boodram 33 and A. Khan 26. E. Fordyce 4-35, F. Wilson 2-15 and T. Miller 2-30.

Paradise Cricket Club 168 all out in 32 overs. D. Phillips 37, T. Miller 33, E. Carmichael 31. H. Lalsa 5-35 and H. Harilall 2-31.