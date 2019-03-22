7th Annual Phagwah Festival showcases ethnic harmony

The annual Phagwah Festival is a much anticipated event by many. This year it certainly showcased a high degree of ethnic harmony among the people that attended.

This year, as has always been the case, it was quite obvious that people had come out in full appreciation of the observances.

Phagwah 2019 was well celebrated in Albouystown , Georgetown. Residents and visitors participated in large numbers in the customary street styled festivities hosted on an annual basis. This year around even Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was in full swing as villagers began their joyous celebration in great festivity since in the early hours in the morning.

Surprisingly however, Alexander Village, Georgetown, which was always a hub of activity on this day, seemed lacking with just a sparse few celebrating the Phagwah festival at a few shops and street corners.

National Stadium was a hivet with activity…

It would appear as though all Guyana attended that seventh Annual Phagwah Festival at the National Stadium, judging from the huge crowd reveling there. The event was hosted by Inspire Inc. in collaboration with the Mahadeo Foundation, and Hindus Unite for Guyana, fully supported by Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi one of the organisers.

And this year’s theme ‘Foster Peace, Love and Unity’, was a perfect choice. It resonated in the sea of smiling faces of almost every ethnic race in Guyana, thoroughly enjoying the festivities.

This year according to organizers the event was attended by people from the Caribbean, New York, and New Jersey, USA.

Mr Yog Mahadeo, the founder of the Phagwah Festival, was pleasant and smiling as he greeted the media and special invitees.

Attendees reveled and frolicked as the popular Shakti Strings Banks belted out pulsating tunes that were familiar to

the entire audience. The Ishara Dance Trope was quite a crowd stealer as they presented a dance piece that had the crowd clambering for more.

Then the Jeet Hai Dance group (from the Philadelphia Mandir) took things to a crescendo as they too presented an upbeat dance presentation.

AW Lyrical, an entertainer from the West Demerara District, presented well, captivating the audience with his songs and raunchy dance moves.

The cultural aspect of the festival certainly reeked of top class presentations and this was evident in the thunderous applause from the very appreciative audience. It was quite satisfying to see that the lineup of presenters was both local and foreign, and big names like international act, Terry Gajraj (Trinidad), Braina Lutawan (New Jersey), ‘Marissa’ (New York), and Queen Zana of Canada.

Other performers included local act Randy Ramdin, and Chutney King, Steven Ramphal.

The feature address was presented by founder of the event, Dr. Yog Mahadeo.