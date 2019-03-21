Phantom Dominoes set for Saturday

Phantom Dominoes team will be staging a dominoes tournament on Saturday at Turning Point Sports bar starting at 15:30hrs.

The tournament will be played on a four-game six sittings basis and entrance fee is $12,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $120,000, runner up a trophy and $50,000 and third place a trophy and $20,000.

Meanwhile, Strikers Sports bar will be hosting a four-game six sittings tournament today at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and teams contact Mark Wiltshire on 665-5855 for more information.