Latest update March 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Phantom Dominoes set for Saturday

Mar 21, 2019 Sports 0

Phantom Dominoes team will be staging a dominoes tournament on Saturday at Turning Point Sports bar starting at 15:30hrs.
The tournament will be played on a four-game six sittings basis and entrance fee is $12,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $120,000, runner up a trophy and $50,000 and third place a trophy and $20,000.
Meanwhile, Strikers Sports bar will be hosting a four-game six sittings tournament today at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and teams contact Mark Wiltshire on 665-5855 for more information.

More in this category

Sports

Bacchus Bulls claim RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 title

Bacchus Bulls claim RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 title

Mar 21, 2019

Bacchus Bulls emerged champions of the RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 cricket competition which was played on Sunday last at Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast. Bacchus Bulls defeated...
Read More
Birbal Contracting Establishment T20 bowls off March 31 in Wakenaam

Birbal Contracting Establishment T20 bowls off...

Mar 21, 2019

GCF recognises efforts of Bartica Mayor and Regional Chairman

GCF recognises efforts of Bartica Mayor and...

Mar 21, 2019

Corporate Guyana rally around the Golden Jaguars

Corporate Guyana rally around the Golden Jaguars

Mar 21, 2019

GPF FAPC Mini Athletics Meet set for today …trophies and medals sponsored by Trophy Stall

GPF FAPC Mini Athletics Meet set for today...

Mar 21, 2019

ECCCC/Neville Ramotar Memorial T/20 commences Double wins for ECCCC in SPR Ent. 40-overs competition

ECCCC/Neville Ramotar Memorial T/20 commences ...

Mar 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Life is a lottery

    Life has become a lottery in Guyana. You wake up one day and there is no guarantee that you will live to see the end of... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]