Phantom Dominoes set for Saturday

Phantom Dominoes team will be staging a dominoes tournament on Saturday at Turning Point Sports bar starting at 15:30hrs.
The tournament will be played on a four-game six sittings basis and entrance fee is $12,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $120,000, runner up a trophy and $50,000 and third place a trophy and $20,000.
Meanwhile, Strikers Sports bar will be hosting a four-game six sittings tournament today at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and teams contact Mark Wiltshire on 665-5855 for more information.
Mar 21, 2019Bacchus Bulls emerged champions of the RG Mining and Thakur Samlall T10 cricket competition which was played on Sunday last at Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast. Bacchus Bulls defeated...
